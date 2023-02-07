LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.

