ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville's 2-way streets plan still idling years after launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When former Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled his "Move Louisville" transportation plan in 2016, he set priorities for the next two decades that included converting one-way streets to handle traffic in both directions. The Fischer administration later announced work would start in the spring of 2018 by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

La Grange approves business license for addiction treatment center near Main Street

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a monthslong fight, a drug recovery center is now licensed to do business in La Grange. Kentucky Recovery, formerly Kentucky Mental Health Care, will open on Jefferson Street in La Grange, one block away from its historic Main Street. Many business owners said the clinic's mental health services are welcomed, but not at the Jefferson Street location.
LA GRANGE, KY
wdrb.com

Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD says 1 injured in early morning crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt after a car flipped on I-64 early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the Westbound lanes approaching the Cannons Lane exit. Louisville Metro Police confirms one person was hurt. A WDRB News crew saw two cars with damage at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy