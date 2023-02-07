Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
IMAGES | East Louisville's 113-year-old Boxhill estate listed for $5.75 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive, historic estate overlooking the Ohio River in east Louisville just hit the market, and the proceeds from the sale will go straight to Bellarmine University. The Boxhill estate, built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, just south of River Road in east Louisville's Glenview...
wdrb.com
V-Grits restaurant closing location in Highlands, moving to Logan Street Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Vegan restaurant in the Highlands is moving to Logan Street Market. V-Grits opened in the fall of 2018 at the corner on Barret Avenue offering southern comfort vegan food. The concept was originally started as a food truck in 2014. The restaurant's final day...
wdrb.com
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford works near...
wdrb.com
Louisville's 2-way streets plan still idling years after launch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When former Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled his "Move Louisville" transportation plan in 2016, he set priorities for the next two decades that included converting one-way streets to handle traffic in both directions. The Fischer administration later announced work would start in the spring of 2018 by...
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month
Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.
wdrb.com
New Albany florist preparing for Valentine's Day after more than a century in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany florist has been sharing the love on Valentine's Day for four generations. Nance Floral Shoppe on Spring Street has been preparing flower arrangements on Valentine's Day for decades. The annual love-centric celebration in February is one of the shop's busiest days of the year, right along with Mother's Day.
wdrb.com
La Grange approves business license for addiction treatment center near Main Street
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a monthslong fight, a drug recovery center is now licensed to do business in La Grange. Kentucky Recovery, formerly Kentucky Mental Health Care, will open on Jefferson Street in La Grange, one block away from its historic Main Street. Many business owners said the clinic's mental health services are welcomed, but not at the Jefferson Street location.
wdrb.com
Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman opens own coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
WHAS 11
Upscale Dining Experiences at the Galt House in Downtown Louisville
Ready to experience the most iconic hotel in Kentucky with epic views of the waterfront? Look no further than The Galt House hotel in Downtown Louisville! There are 7 restaurants on the property and our host Claudia Coffey takes you to 4 of them in this special segment. To check...
wdrb.com
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
wdrb.com
LMPD says 1 injured in early morning crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt after a car flipped on I-64 early Sunday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the Westbound lanes approaching the Cannons Lane exit. Louisville Metro Police confirms one person was hurt. A WDRB News crew saw two cars with damage at...
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 17-year-old after stealing truck, leading them on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being located in a stolen truck and leading police on a chase from Jeffersonville into Louisville. Using "intelligence-based" technology, Jeffersonville police were able to locate a stolen truck in the 1600 block of East 10th Street. Watch video...
WLKY.com
Naive owner, chef opening upscale restaurant on Valentine's Day in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — An upscale restaurant is opening in the Highlands on Valentine's Day,according to Louisville Business First. Nostalgic, located at 1306 Bardstown Road, will have 100 seats spread across three dining rooms, a 20-seat main bar and two outdoor patios. It will also be connected to the Bellwether Hotel, a 21-unit residential building and hotel located at 1300 Bardstown Road, which opened in October 2022.
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
Wave 3
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
