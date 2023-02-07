Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
6abc
Jason and Travis Kelce's road to the Super Bowl explained
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce didn't know if this whole podcast thing was a good idea at first. They had been rolling around the thought of launching "New Heights" for a couple of years, but had reservations. What if it's a distraction? What if it's viewed as something that's taking away from the team or our preparation? And the big one: What if the season goes poorly? How bad of a look would that be?
6abc
The road to Super Bowl LVII as told by off-the-field antics
It's theKansas City Chiefsvs. thePhiladelphia Eaglesfor all the marbles atSuper Bowl LVII. To the untrained eye, Sunday is nothing more than an opportunity for Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mother, Donna, to clear up any confusion over who is her favorite son. But to those who have been paying attention...
6abc
Super Bowl predictions: Experts pick Chiefs-Eagles score, MVP
The season finale has arrived. TheKansas City Chiefsand Philadelphia Eagles will square off this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII.Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts face off in a much-anticipated battle of quarterbacks. Will Eagles receiverA.J. Brown catch the game-winning touchdown, or will Chiefs tight endTravis Kelce dominate the fourth quarter? Can Haason Reddick pressure Mahomes, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain? And who will win MVP?
6abc
Eagles DE Brandon Graham eyes strip sack of 'GOAT' Mahomes
PHOENIX -- Defensive end Brandon Graham is the author of one of the biggest plays in Philadelphia Eagles history -- a strip sack on Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII to help secure Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy with a win over the New England Patriots. Five years later, Graham...
