GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce didn't know if this whole podcast thing was a good idea at first. They had been rolling around the thought of launching "New Heights" for a couple of years, but had reservations. What if it's a distraction? What if it's viewed as something that's taking away from the team or our preparation? And the big one: What if the season goes poorly? How bad of a look would that be?

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO