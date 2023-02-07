The best solution for those that don’t like living here, is for them to head on back to California. As for the economy and lower wages than on the East and west coast, I find that to be just ignorance. We pay no State income tax so yes we have lower wages. I worked in California for over a year and met people who constantly complained about how high the cost of living is. So again, if you don’t like living here, get the hell out, you’ll feel better. God Bless Texas.
Ive read enough! This is crap! Texas and its people are some of the best you’ll find anywhere. We are not arrogant and self centered as you try to make us out to be. Outspoken maybe and certainly not sheepish. That why this is such a great place to live, we don’t put up with a lot of crap that you might put up with, we have strong values and a high level of respect which i personally see lacking just about everywhere else. The fact that we don’t put up with gays, or transvestites, gender identity and all that other crap is what makes this a great place to live. We don’t sugar coat anything, it is what it is and if you don’t like it, then get the hell out of here and move to CA or NY, there you will find higher wages, along with all kinds of taxation, higher food and gas cost, over priced property, restrictions galore, you name it. At least their you can boast about how much more money you make at your job that you’ll need to pay for all the overinflated prices. Good luck!
What a stupid article, very opinionated and with very little real facts
