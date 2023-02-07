Read full article on original website
Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?
Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
Texas’s RARE “Devil’s Cigar” Mushroom Makes Smoking Look Amazing
A Texas star is born. It's one of the RAREST fungi in the world, it's the OFFICIAL state mushroom of Texas, and it was JUST sighted at a Texas state park. Sounds like a brand of smokes by Monica Lewinsky, right?. In a recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook...
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
No Flirting Allowed! And 3 Other Weird Things Texans Are Banned From Doing!
In the words of our beloved Taylor Swift, 'it's me, Hi, I'm the problem it's me.' I'm a flirt and I know it. I've been told before that I am and I've just come to embrace it. But never in a million years did I think my flirting could get me in trouble in any certain city. Upon researching things that Texans are banned from doing, this one popped up.
2 Snacks That You Can Apparently Only Get at Texas Movie Theaters
It's not unusual to walk into a movie theater here in Texas and order some jalapeños for your popcorn and a pickle to go with your snacks. At some theaters, they even ask you when you order popcorn if you want some jalapeños with it. We all know...
25 Different & Weird Food Combos that Texans Swear By
Everybody's tastes are different; what I like may not necessarily be the same thing you like. And that's okay!. A recent Reddit thread asked people "what's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for"- the post blew up and it racked up more than 18,000 comments!. When...
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
Marfa Makes Texas Must See List With Super Weird Art Exhibit
A list of the top tourist attractions in Texas has a weird mini, fake store a couple of hours from El Paso on it but not any of the really cool things nearby. Marfa is home to a mini Prada store. Why is beyond me but it's there and, apparently, people flock to see it. It even made a list of Texas sites posted by theculturetrip.com.
