Texas State

Wanna See The Sites & Places Where Big Movies Filmed In Texas?

Many movies were set in Texas but actually filmed elsewhere. Plenty actually were shot here though and there's a map to help you find them. Some movies and tv shows were set in Texas but not actually filmed in Texas. For example, there's a scene in No Country For Old Men that is set in El Paso but it's very obvious to those familiar with the city that they are NOT really in El Paso.
25 Different & Weird Food Combos that Texans Swear By

Everybody's tastes are different; what I like may not necessarily be the same thing you like. And that's okay!. A recent Reddit thread asked people "what's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for"- the post blew up and it racked up more than 18,000 comments!. When...
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s

I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
Marfa Makes Texas Must See List With Super Weird Art Exhibit

A list of the top tourist attractions in Texas has a weird mini, fake store a couple of hours from El Paso on it but not any of the really cool things nearby. Marfa is home to a mini Prada store. Why is beyond me but it's there and, apparently, people flock to see it. It even made a list of Texas sites posted by theculturetrip.com.
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

