Broncos DC candidate Brian Flores joining Vikings

The Denver Broncos’ search for an Ejiro Evero replacement continues.

After Evero left the team to join the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos scheduled defensive coordinator interviews with Brian Flores and Sean Desai. Denver also spoke with Vic Fangio, but he decided to join the Miami Dolphins instead.

Now the team’s (known) list of candidates is down to one coach.

Flores has accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, which presumably leaves the Broncos to zero in on Desai.

Flores still has an open lawsuit against Denver (and several other teams) for interviewing him in 2019 allegedly just to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule during the 2019 head coach hiring cycle. The Broncos have denied those allegations, and the team’s ownership group wanted to interview Flores this offseason, this time as a DC candidate.

Flores will instead land in Minnesota before even interviewing with Denver. The Broncos, meanwhile, have an interview with Desai set for today.