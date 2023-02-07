The European Central Bank (ECB) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a euro cash system. Commenting on a December ECB study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area in a Monday (Feb. 6) blog post, the regional bank noted that cash remains the most used form of payment for everyday transactions in the eurozone. As such, the post noted that even as noncash payment methods grow in popularity, the ECB is committed to maintaining the euro cash system for the foreseeable future.

