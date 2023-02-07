Read full article on original website
Related
wfit.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Wildfires and Extreme Temperatures
Friday is the final day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. It’s no secret Florida...
wfit.org
A stormy start to the weekend for parts of Florida
Parts of the Florida Panhandle and Peninsula are in for a very stormy start to the weekend. 2 big waves of storms, with multiple rounds in between, are expected between tonight and late Saturday. The first wave is this evening and overnight with storms likely through sunrise tomorrow. Some storms...
Comments / 0