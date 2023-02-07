Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala to announce tax relief plan
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast Eighth Street in Ocala at 10 a.m. According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be joined by State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
WCJB
Mayor Harvey Ward answers questions about crime, K9 units
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward addressed concerns Friday about the murders near downtown Gainesville and the GPD canine unit. TV20 asked Ward about the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisnton and Trayvon Sheppard that occurred Feb. 2. At the time of the interview, Ward stated that officers were still searching for the suspect, but he has since been found.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
ocala-news.com
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
This Valentine’s Day weekend, pass the languages of love test with What’s Good! Follow the trail of 💗emojis and discover ways to spend quality time with your loved ones or find gift ideas for that special someone. Be sure to visit our specially curated Visit Gainesville, Alachua County webpage for 7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Love and Friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
WCJB
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
WCJB
MCSO is on the lookout for a man wanted for construction fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say took 3000 dollars for a construction job and then never carried it out. 32-year-old Alan George Blair the 3rd is wanted for construction fraud. A woman told investigators she gave Blair a 3000 dollar...
WCJB
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks teen applicants for Future Leaders’ Academy 2023
The City of Ocala has announced the return of its summer youth employment program, Ocala Future Leaders’ Academy 2023, and applications are being accepted through Friday, March 31. The program is designed to create on-the-job-training in preparation for future roles within the organization. It is open to all Ocala...
WCJB
FDLE investigates deadly trooper-involved shooting at Busy Bee in Suwannee County, keeps details private
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are tight-lipped about a deadly trooper-involved shooting at a gas station in Suwannee County as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. Florida Highway Patrol officials confirm a state trooper shot and killed a man at the Busy Bee gas station on...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
