Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
Mum left in tears after being 'lectured' for wanting epidural while giving birth
In 2020, research conducted by Mumsnet and childbirth charity, Birthrights, found that a quarter of mothers felt their decisions were not respected when giving birth. In fact, only 45 percent of respondents felt like they were the primary decision maker in their care. While women should feel empowered to make...
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Woman Says She Was Surrogate for ‘Terrible’ Celebrity Who Trashed Her Miscarriage on TV
A woman claims a celebrity treated her coldly, trashed her on TV and even pressured her to take Valium during her surrogate pregnancy experience for the star. Many high-profile celebrities have opted to use surrogacy to grow their families, including Kim Kardashian and, most recently, Paris Hilton, who announced the birth of her baby boy Jan. 24.
Lina Medina, the youngest mother in the world and the mystery surrounding her pregnancy
In 1933, in a small town in Peru, a mysterious baby appeared at the front door of the local orphanage. The baby's origin was unknown, but a young couple soon adopted her and gave her the name Lina. However, as Lina grew up, the townspeople began to fear her, claiming that she was possessed.
Woman addicted to vaping left on life support with deadly lung condition
A woman who was addicted to vaping was left on life support after her habit caused a life-threatening condition. Although plenty of studies have shown that using vapes is better than smoking cigarettes, they still contain a number of chemicals and, of course, nicotine that can impact your health in the long run.
In 2017, a Man Was Admitted to a Hospital After Having a Hemorrhage. He Lost a Large Portion of His Head
Energy drinks are often marketed as a quick solution for those seeking a quick burst of energy, but the reality can be far from the advertised image. In a Facebook post, a woman shared the devastating story of her husband's battle with a severe medical complication that doctors blame on energy drinks.
Miracle Baby Born 107 Days After Brain Dead Mother Kept Alive to Save Unborn Child's Life
In a miraculous turn of events, a baby boy named Lourenco Salvador Faria was born at a hospital in Lisbon after spending 107 days in the womb of his brain-dead mother, Sandra Pedro.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac
A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
Dad slammed after he 'lashed out' at nurse who didn't allow him to change son's date of birth
A dad has been slammed after he 'lashed out' at a nurse who wouldn't allow him to change his son's date of birth. Unfortunately, even if you are the biological parent of your child, you don't have the authority to move space and time. But one bloke gave it his...
Mother Lost 3 Children in Devastating Car Accident and Miraculously Becomes Pregnant with Triplets 6 Months Later
Chris and Lori Coble's lives were irrevocably altered by a tragic collision on a Californian freeway in May 2007. Lori was traveling home in their minivan with their three children, Kyle, 5, Katie, 2, and 4-year-old Emma, when their vehicle was struck by a big-rig truck carrying 40,000 pounds traveling at high speed.
Man told his "nephew" the truth about him and his wife being his biological parents; wife livid he didn't tell her first
Sometimes a family secret gets to a point where it just can't be kept any longer. This evidently is what happened when one man let the cat out of the bag about his paternity status as it pertained to his "nephew" who is really his biological son. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
The World’s Youngest Mother Gave Birth at the Age of 5
By giving birth at the early age of 5 years and 7 months old, Lina Marcela Medina is officially recognized as the youngest mother in history. On September 23, 1933, Lina was born in Peru. She came from what appeared to be a modest household; her father, Tiburelo Medina, was a silversmith, and her mother, Victoria Losea, was a housewife.
msn.com
Woman gives birth to 16-pound baby boy
A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Spanish newspaper El Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
Woman Answers Burning Question About Her Radical 'Eyelid Piercing'
Brianna Erickson of Minnesota made her video to raise awareness of ocular melanoma, a rare form of cancer.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Mum left outraged after daughter stopped eating because school claims she's 'overweight'
A mum claims that her daughter started refusing to eat after being told by her school that she is ‘overweight’ in a letter. The mum, with a daughter in the third grade, says that the kids at school were made to take part in a fitness test, with height and weight measurements taken to give a BMI chart reading.
My sister diagnosis of Autism took away the attention I deserved as a child from my parents. Learning to let go of anger
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My father used to come home once a week as he worked far from home. I was always looking forward to his visits because I knew he would bring goodies and at least pay attention to me for a moment. My mother was always busy attending school meetings for my younger sister who was diagnosed with Autism. There were incidences at school and academic meetings to attend so mom was always away. When at home, mom could not keep her eyes off her and was constantly telling her what to do or not do. I felt invisible and like my needs didn't matter.
Tyla
72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0