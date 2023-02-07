*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My father used to come home once a week as he worked far from home. I was always looking forward to his visits because I knew he would bring goodies and at least pay attention to me for a moment. My mother was always busy attending school meetings for my younger sister who was diagnosed with Autism. There were incidences at school and academic meetings to attend so mom was always away. When at home, mom could not keep her eyes off her and was constantly telling her what to do or not do. I felt invisible and like my needs didn't matter.

2 DAYS AGO