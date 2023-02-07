ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body cam video shows Tampa police negotiate with Antonio Brown after domestic violence call

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released body camera footage obtained by WFLA revealed an hours-long negotiation between former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and officers with the Tampa Police Department following accusations of domestic violence at his home in Tampa.

Officers were first called to the home on Nov. 28 after Brown allegedly threw a shoe at the victim, striking her in the ponytail. While the victim had no injuries, she told authorities she believed the shoe was meant for her head.

Antonio Brown wanted for domestic violence in South Tampa

Brown and the victim share multiple children.

In the body camera video, an officer, whose identity was not revealed, attempted to speak with Brown several times in an attempt to retrieve the victim’s personal items from the home.

“You’re not in trouble,” the officer said while speaking to Brown through a closed window. “You’re not going to get arrested.”

Brown, showing apprehension, told the officer the victim’s belongings were not in the home. A similar conversation followed for several more minutes until Brown retreated away from the window.

Documents ask for charges dropped against former Buc Antonio Brown

“He is super paranoid, man,” the officer can be heard saying. “Like super.”

As the sun set and little progress was made, authorities considered drilling through the front door lock to gain entry into the home.

“[The locksmith] is going to start drilling, [Brown] is going to come to the door. It’s going to be a confrontation, and we’ve got to do something about it,” one officer said to another. “That may anger him a little bit. Him seeing you is probably not a good idea.”

While officers decided against the idea of making a forced entry, a warrant was filed for his arrest.

Days after the warrant was publicly released, documents filed by the woman who initially accused Brown of domestic violence called for the charges against him to be dropped .

Antonio Brown domestic violence charges dropped

The documents stated in part that “The arrest warrant is frivolous, demeaning, prejudicial, unconstitutional, belligerent and combative.”

However, a criminal defense attorney told News Channel 8 the document “seems like a sovereign citizen-type document. It looks like it’s supposed to be an affidavit, but I can’t tell, it doesn’t appear to be prepared by a lawyer, at least not somebody who practices in Florida.”

On Dec. 21, authorities confirmed the domestic violence charge had been dropped and the warrant for his arrest had been recalled.

Brown was terminated from the Buccaneers back in January 2022.

Comments / 5

Elizabeth Montgomery
3d ago

Why does his kids mom continue to be around him? He has clowned her so much it's impossible to feel sorry for her. He calls her fish for gods sake. If he wants to see the kids have someone else drop them off at his house. She knows he's crazy and still continues to be around. I guess they are both clowns.

Reply
8
Sonja F Homer
3d ago

There is not enough money to willing put up with a person who's mentally unhinged. At some point the young lady is no longer a victim but a willing participant. If Antionio wants to be an active part in his children life as long as it safe, let him! She need not be apart of his daily life to effectively co parent. If she not currently working, he can set her up in a separate modest safe residence where she can provide for the children. Attaching yourself to someone else fame or money rarely ends well particularly if that person is dealing with mental health challenges . I wish them both the very best.

Reply
3
 

