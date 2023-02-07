Read full article on original website
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
SEC Weighs Making ‘Adjustments' to Controversial Climate Risk Disclosure Rule, Chairman Gensler Says
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended changes to a proposed rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose how their operations affect climate change. Gensler said the "adjustments" were based on public feedback, not pushback from politicians or investors. The SEC is taking into account feedback from nearly 15,000 public...
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
Lyft Shares Tank 30% After Company Issues Weak Guidance
Lyft shares tanked during after-hours trading after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount. The rideshare company recorded 20.3 million...
Coinbase Shares Fall as SEC Takes Crypto Staking Action Against Kraken
Coinbase shares closed down 14% after an SEC action against rival exchange Kraken in connection with its staking program. Investors also reacted to comments from CEO Brian Armstrong on the dangers of potential SEC action against crypto staking. Coinbase shares have enjoyed a significant rally year-to-date, but remain down for...
Luxury Brands Diverge: Tapestry Stock Rises While Capri Slides After Earnings
Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry, the company behind Coach and...
Ether Losses Build as Crypto Investors Weigh the Future of Staking After Kraken Exchange's SEC Settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Ether led cryptocurrency declines, with the price falling 3% Friday to $1,526.95, according to Coin Metrics, after losing 5% the previous day. At one point during the day it fell to its lowest level since Jan. 25.
Chinese E-Commerce Giant JD.com to Launch ChatGPT-Style Product
JD.com said it will release an "industrial version" of ChatGPT called ChatJD. It will be a chatbot product focused on the fields of retail and finance. The popularity of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants across the world to announce their own rivals in the past few days. Alibaba said Wednesday...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one." Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — The ridesharing stock cratered 36.4% after issuing disappointing guidance for its first quarter. Lyft also got hit by a slew of downgrades from analysts who said Uber may look better positioned to capitalize on the broader recovery in ridesharing. Uber shares were also down 4.4%.
