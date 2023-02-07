Parents, community members wanted for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Instructional Resources review committee

Read full article on original website
Related
DeKalb superintendent search: School board reviewing 26 applications
The school board has said it hopes to hire a new superintendent this spring.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford Board of Education approves architect and construction manager for new BSA addition at January meeting
At the Jan. 23, 2023, meeting of the Buford City Schools Board of Education a motion was approved to appoint the architect and the construction manager at risk for the Buford Senior Academy addition. The architect for the project is going to be H. Lloyd Hill Architects & Associates, Inc. while Charles Black Construction Company was approved as the construction manager at risk for the addition.
Clarke Co BOE expected to vote on school renamings
School Board president LaKeisha Gantt wants to honor pioneering black teachers in Athens.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
School going above and beyond to help students and families in need
A metro Atlanta high school is looking out for students and their families by providing them with essential needs for free.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
$250,000 in funding approved for Fulton County Reparations Task Force
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Threat forces lockdown at Stockbridge Middle School after photos shared
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A scare at Stockbridge Middle School forced a lockdown Wednesday morning. Officials told Atlanta News First that threats were airdropped to several personal cell phones around 1 pm. The lockdown lasted 45 minutes and then went into a soft lockdown which lasted for less...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Lockdown lifted after disturbing messages airdropped to students at Henry County middle school
School officials said no one will be allowed in the school until the investigation is complete and the lockdown has been lifted.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Suwanee City Council Meeting Minutes – Jan. 2023
At the Jan. 24 meeting, the Suwanee City Council unanimously voted council member Linnea Miller as Mayor Pro Tempore. Several annual re-appointments for various city boards and commissions expiring Jan. 31 were approved, as well as two new appointments with Jessica Rantamaki appointed to seat 6 of the Downtown Development Authority and Jason Smith to the Public Arts Commission.
Monroe Local News
Walton County has many current job postings, including for an administrative clerk
Walton County, Ga. has several current job postings including for an administrative clerk and a human resources coordinator. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting...
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" Week
(Forsyth County, GA) Doesn't it feel like we could all use a little more kindness these days? At the February 7 work session, the city of Cumming declared this week “Be Kind to Everyone Week.” The resolution was inspired by the Moore family, who started with a simple message and a summer project and turned it into a thriving company.
Morehouse professors join the fight against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA — The opposition to the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center continues to grow and Morehouse professors are now among the latest to join the fight. “A physical facility to the tune of $90 million is off cue with what is happening in terms of social justice,” Morehouse professor Stephane Dunn said.
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
Two missing teens from same Gwinnett County school found dead in unrelated cases, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two missing teens from the same Gwinnett County high school were found dead hours apart from one another. Both students attended Meadowcreek High School but police say the two cases are not related. Human remains found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line were identified as 16-year-old Susana...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
WXIA 11 Alive
He needed crisis care. It took 2 months living in an ER to get it.
ATLANTA — Emergency rooms aren’t built for long-term care. That’s why Maria Manning is so confused her son was kept in the ER at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville for two months. “That’s equivalent to just being in the airport trying to get on an airplane for two...
Comments / 1