Live newborn pulled from Syria quake rubble as voice notes sent from wreckage and 20k feared dead with 3 Brits missing

By Olivia Burke
 2 days ago

A NEWBORN was rescued after her tragic mum died in childbirth under the rubble of a collapsed building in Syria in a rare miraculous moment amid the earthquake hell.

Three Brits are among the 20,000 feared dead after the catastrophic quake rocked Turkey and Syria, as harrowing voice notes from the rubble begging for help have emerged.

The tot took her first breaths after being rescued by a man in Syria
She was born under the rubble before being rescued by brave locals
The miracle tot was dragged to safety from the concrete debris Credit: AFP
Rescuers are racing against the clock to find survivors buried under the rubble Credit: AP
The tot was pulled to safety after her courageous mother delivered the little girl under the weight of a wrecked building.

The pregnant woman is believed to have been trapped under the debris for over a day in the northeastern town of Jindires.

She reportedly died shortly after giving birth to the child surrounded by the devastation of Turkey and Syria's terrifying earthquakes.

As survivors cling to life underneath the rubble, they are sending voice notes to the outside pleading for help.

A Turkish journalist told the BBC they are sending him and other journalists videos, voice notes and their live locations.

"People are still under the buildings, they need help," he Ibrahim Haskologlu.

But tragically he added "we can't do anything" as he called for the outside world for help.

The woman who gave birth is among the many thousands feared to have died, including three Brits.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the concerning news on the trio in the Commons, while revealing another 35 UK nationals are receiving aid after being directly affected.

He said: "As of this morning, we know that three British nationals are missing."

Harrowing footage captured the moment one eagle-eyed rescuer plucked the infant from under the rubble.

The infant is said to have been found while she was still tied by her umbilical cord to her tragic mum.

The man was forced to navigate through the maze of twisted metal, crumbled concrete and barbed wire with the newborn in his arms.

He carried the little girl to safety as she took her first breaths, while another man races after him with a dusty green blanket.

It comes as...

  • Up to 20,000 are feared dead across Turkey and Syria after a huge 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday.
  • A series of disastrous aftershocks have hampered rescue efforts after the collapse of more than 5,000 buildings.
  • At least three Brits are missing in the chaos, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.
  • Trapped victims have reportedly been sending desperate voice notes begging for help.
  • A grieving father was seen holding the lifeless hand of his daughter whose body was trapped in a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras.
  • Ex-Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu was miraculously pulled from the rubble of a building in the same city.
  • A newborn baby was also pulled alive from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Jindires, Syria, after his mother died giving birth.
  • Aid and rescuers are pouring in from across the world, including from the UK and war-torn Ukraine.
  • The Sun has launched the Earthquake Appeal to raise money to help respond to the destruction.

The comforter was hastily chucked towards the bloke so he could bundle the baby up to keep her warm and alive.

Bystanders were seen watching the emotive rescue in awe, bemused by the wonder of new life in the depths of destruction.

The tot is now receiving care at a medical clinic in Afrin, with cousin Khalil al-Suwadi saying she is the sole survivor of her immediate family.

The child's parents were reportedly tragically killed in the deadly earthquake.

It is understood that the mum had been displaced from Syria's Deir Ezzor region by the brutal war, before heading to Jenderes some seven hours away.

Social media users suspected the video was filmed in a rural area close to the city of Aleppo, Syria's former commercial hub - which the earthquake wreaked havoc on.

The baby's rescue has become a symbol of hope as aid teams, emergency services and locals race against the clock to find survivors.

At least 1,602 people have been killed in Syria and another 3,500 injured after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey on Monday.

Northern regions were ravaged by the double shocks, as buildings violently shook from side to side.

Buildings already damaged by years of civil war collapsed in areas that are home to millions of refugees.

The World Health Organisation's senior emergency officer Adelheid Marschang warned Syria's humanitarian needs demand a stronger response to the crisis.

Trauma and emergency surgical kits are among the supplies being dispatched to deal with casualties in the war-torn nation that is battling a recent cholera outbreak.

Ms Marschang said: "This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region.

"All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."

The WHO warned the total death toll of earthquake victims could rocket to more than 20,000 in the coming days.

Homes and hospitals have already been devastated by aerial bombardments over the last decade.

The United Nations have warned aid efforts will hampered due to the harsh winter weather, damage to roads and fuel shortages.

The organisation said 70 per cent of Syria's population required help, even before the earthquakes struck.

At least 20 detainees at a Syrian prison - believed to be jihadists - escaped after the tremors damaged the jail, AFP reports.

Inmates are said to have "started to mutiny" before taking control of the prison in the town of Rajo near the Turkish border.

The facility holds about 2,000 inmates, with about 1,300 of them suspected to be IS fighters, said an official at the jail.

After the shudders - some of the biggest for 100 years - reigned terror on Turkey, the nation's death toll has risen to at least 3,419, vice-president Fuat Oktay said.

Ex-Chelsea player Christian Atsu was found alive after being buried underneath the rubble until rescuers reportedly heard his voice.

The Sun has launched an urgent Earthquake Appeal to help the response to the destruction and loss of life in Turkey and Syria.

The tot is now receiving treatment after her hellish welcome to the world Credit: AFP
The tot's rescue has become a symbol of hope among the devastation Credit: AFP
Syria has already been ravaged by civil war as well as a recent cholera outbreak Credit: AFP
At least 1,602 people have been killed and another 3,500 injured Credit: AP
The little girl's parents reportedly tragically perished in the earthquake

