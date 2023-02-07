Read full article on original website
Related
kvsc.org
Emerald Ash Borer Infestation in St. Cloud Area
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed an emerald ash borer infestation in St. Cloud. St. Cloud’s city leadership is encouraging residents to look for signs of the invasive insect. There are signs you should look for when checking for emerald ash borer. Identify an ash tree which has branches...
kvsc.org
Two Alarm Fire Thursday in South St. Cloud Causes $350,000 in Damages
A two alarm fire in St. Cloud’s south side resulted in $350,000 in damages to a large commercial business. St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love reports they were called to the fire just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1042 33rd Street South. This is a commercial building located near the Skatin’ Place and is listed as Sell’s Auto Reconditioning Center for vehicle repairs.
kvsc.org
SCSU Hosting Seminar About the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria
St. Cloud State University is hosting an online seminar discussing the disaster and recovery efforts about the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The School of Public Affairs is has put together a Pop-up Seminar for students and members of the community. The presenters are Assistant Professor of Geology and Earth Sciences Dr. Sarah Gibson who will provide a seismological review of the earthquake.
kvsc.org
Truck Catches On Fire on Highway 10 In St. Cloud; $30,000 In Property Loss
A truck has an estimated $30,000 in property loss after catching on fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in St. Cloud. The fire ended up blocking one lane of traffic while firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson of the St. Cloud Fire Department reports the truck...
kvsc.org
Fire Causes Approximately $160,000 In St. Cloud House Fire
A single-family living in St. Cloud lost roughly $160,000 between property damage and possessions lost after their basement caught fire Wednesday afternoon. One resident was evaluated in a Mayo ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson of the St. Cloud Fire Department reports at approximately...
kvsc.org
Dayle Ross and Jojo Chobak Recognized by WCHA
Two St. Cloud State Huskies were recognized by WCHA after the women’s hockey team split with Wisconsin over the weekend. Dale Ross was recognized as “Defender of the Week” and Jojo Chobak was named the WCHA’s “Goaltender of the Week”. Dayle Ross was stellar...
Comments / 0