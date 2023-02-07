Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
Madonna rocks completely destroyed denim after Grammys 2023 appearance drama
Strike a (double denim) pose. Madonna pushed ripped jeans to the extreme on Instagram Thursday, posing in an epically distressed denim jacket and pants covered from top to bottom in rips and tears. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop credited her shredded duds — which she styled with her usual lacy black bustier and a pair of edgy buckled boots — to Vetements and design duo Fecal Matter, writing over snaps of her look, “Most Definitely Not Sorry.” Madonna’s 2005 song “Sorry” played in the last Instagram Story, with a link to the tune’s music video. The statement-making style moment comes after the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker...
TMZ.com
Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub
Lola Brooke walked away from GloRilla's Grammys performance feeling inspired, and thinks the look will open doors for her own career in the future!!!. TMZ Hip Hop got the "Don't Play With It'" rapper Monday at LAX, where she was glowing off the strength of Glo's contribution to the Grammys' 50th-anniversary hip hop tribute ... especially seeing the "F.N.F." rub elbows with all-time rap greats such as LL Cool J, Too Short, Missy Elliott and Public Enemy.
papermag.com
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Criticized For 'Satanic' Grammys Performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras form an unlikely pair, but the two made magic with the creation of their hit song “Unholy,” which has dominated the charts since its release. \u201cGrammys openly celebrating satan (Sam Smith singing \u201cunholy,\u201d brought to you by Pfizer all while Jill Biden is handing out song of the year. It\u2019s a satanic cult. If this doesn\u2019t show people I don\u2019t know what will. It\u2019s blatantly disgusting! Stop giving the #GRAMMYs the ratings\u201d.
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia laugh out loud after she hits herself with an advertising sign trying to hide from a paparazzi
Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, were captured in good spirits while walking in Barcelona. The former soccer player and Shakira’s ex even shut down rumors of Chia Marti’s alleged anxiety attack. “An anxiety attack? An anxiety attack? Having an anxiety attack is complicated. Please,...
Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference
Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Recording Session As She Sings To 'It's A Wrap' — Watch
Mariah Carey couldn't help but walk in as her daughter, Monroe, 11, was lip synching to her mama's song "It's A Wrap." In the cute TikTok clip, the little girl, who sported a pink T-shirt and gray pants, started out belting into the microphone before her mom came in and jokingly took the spotlight away from her. "POV: every time I try to practice some vocals." #itsawrap," the 53-year-old captioned the video, which has over 2 million likes. Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the hilarious interaction. One person wrote, "The fact that Mariah Carey is there mom...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
Matthew Perry seen for first time in months following memoir release
Matthew Perry looked disheveled as he stepped out for the first time in months after releasing his tell-all memoir. The “Friends” alum looked exhausted outside his Hidden Hills home after going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Wednesday in new photos obtained by Page Six. The 53-year-old actor was dressed casually in a gray Henley shirt and jeans and was growing out a scruffy beard as he oversaw furniture being delivered to his home. Perry seemed to be handling home renovations. The “Whole Nine Yards” star was last seen out in public back in November when he made an appearance on...
Clip of woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga resurfaces: ‘Societal decay’
It’s come back up. A clip of a woman making herself vomit on Lady Gaga during her SXSW performance in 2014 has resurfaced online — and the bile hasn’t aged well. Gaga, 36, incorporated performance artist Millie Brown into her choreography for “Swine” at the Austin festival. The British upchucker stuck her fingers down her throat and regurgitated a nasty green liquid on the pop star’s breasts during the set. Gaga continued to sing without missing a beat, later sharing a nauseating robotic pig ride with Brown. A video of the performance has gone viral again, thanks to right-wing podcaster Elijah Schaffer tweeting Thursday: “Why are...
John Legend shares heartwarming way he gives Chrissy 'a break' from caring for newborn
Last month, singer John Legend welcomed his third child, daughter Esti Maxine, with his wife Chrissy Teigen. The couple already have two young ones - Luna Simone (six) and Miles Theodore (4). Esti's birth was a little bit complicated for Legend and Teigen, with the mum having to go through...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Olivia Culpo Brings Romantic Style in Sheer Corset Dress at NFL Honors 2023 With Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo attended the NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix wearing a custom sheer gown by Sebastian Gunawan Signature. Culpo arrived at the event alongside her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey. Culpo’s custom sheer dress had a corset-like bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a tiered frilly skirt, with...
Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss
Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...
Kylie Jenner Snuggles Baby Aire, 1, In Sweet New Video Clip: Watch
Kylie Jenner cannot get enough of her 1-year-old son Aire Webster! The makeup mogul, 25, snuggled her baby boy in her arms in an adorable clip shared to her Instagram Stories on February 7. Kylie kissed baby Aire on the cheek multiple times, as the song “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez played in the background. Aire looked so cute with his big black eyes and he showed a startling resemblance to his big sister Stormi Webster, 5.
Miles Teller & His Wife Keleigh Sperry Dance in Tube Socks With Their French Bulldog for Bud Light’s Super Bowl Ad
Miles Teller has become a household name after he starred alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” and opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s “Spiderhead.” This year, Teller is taking his acting credentials to the next level for a Super Bowl commercial. Teller will make an appearance in Bud Light’s 2023 Super Bowl ad with his wife Keleigh Sperry and their French bulldog Bugsy. Titled “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,” the 60-second clip sees the couple dancing to on-hold music with their dog, while enduring a 50-minute wait to speak to a customer service representative. The couple finds “easy enjoyment” in...
Comments / 2