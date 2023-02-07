Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz
Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report
Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade at NBA Deadline
The Dewayne Dedmon era in San Antonio is over. After two days. The Spurs waived Dedmon on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, after acquiring him and a 2028 second-round pick from the Miami Heat on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Dedmon, 33, wasn't a huge...
Bleacher Report
Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Bleacher Report
Gary Payton II's Reported Failed Physical Has NBA Twitter Furious with Trail Blazers
Gary Payton II failed his physical with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, putting the move back to his former team in jeopardy, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. The Portland Trail Blazers traded Payton to the Warriors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline Thursday in a deal...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Called 'Amazing' by Luka Dončić in Mavericks Debut After Nets Trade
It has only been one game, but Luka Dončić already likes what he sees from his newest Dallas Mavericks teammate. Dončić called Kyrie Irving "amazing" in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Irving had a team-high 24 points in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Danny Green Wants to be Waived by Rockets; Linked to Celtics, Cavs, More
Danny Green wants the Houston Rockets to waive him after Houston acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in a three-team deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are among the teams interested in Green, per Wojnarowski (1:40 mark). Green...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted
The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Obi Toppin Eyed by Multiple Teams; NY Asking 'Significant Price'
The New York Knicks are reportedly fielding trade interest for former first-round draft pick Obi Toppin, but the team isn't willing to let him go easily before Thursday's deadline. According to SNY's Ian Begley, "Several teams talked to New York about Obi Toppin this week. The Knicks' asking price is...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade
O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
Bleacher Report
Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts. The 6'7"...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles
The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers officially have the NBA's all-time leading scorer, as LeBron James broke (former Laker) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's historic mark on Tuesday night. What else these Lakers have will be determined between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Can L.A. trade its way into a roster...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz
After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
