Hogwarts Legacy Is Dominating Twitch Right Now

Hogwarts Legacy is officially out on Friday for current-gen consoles and later this year for last-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch, but those who splurged on the Deluxe Edition got early access starting on February 7. And the game is already garnering a massive audience on Twitch. In fact, the open-world Harry Potter RPG is Twitch’s most popular game at the moment.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Looks Great, But Killing So Many Creatures Still Feels Wrong

I’m very excited to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The first game was fantastic, and this new one seems bigger, better, faster, cooler, all those good descriptors. However, in new gameplay revealed earlier this week, it seems that one of my biggest gripes with the first game is coming back in this new one. Cal Kestis, who is supposed to be walking the path of a Jedi and should be deeply connected to the light side of the Force, is still killing tons of innocent animals on every planet he visits. Come on, dude.
Concept Art For Resident Evil 7 That Never Happened Uncovered By Fan

An eagle-eyed Resident Evil fan may have uncovered evidence of a scrapped Resident Evil 7 concept that would’ve had us playing as the duo of Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. According to Twitter user AestheticGamer1, the original concept for Resident Evil 7 would have centered around a post-Resident Evil 6 Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. Instead of having to repeatedly reattach Ethan Winter’s moldy hand while undergoing the horrors in “Resident Evil: Bayouhazard,” players would have taken control of Leon and Sherry as the two battled hordes of zombies in a town similar to Venice, Italy. According to AestheticGamer1, the scrapped RE7 game featured a Telltale Games-inspired choice mechanic that, during crucial moments, would’ve stopped time and led to branching pathways in the game’s level design.
Hogwarts Legacy’s Steam Forums Are A Mess Right Now

While not every Harry Potter fan is a transphobe like J.K. Rowling, the new open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy seems to bring out the most dedicated bigots out in full force. As of the pre-launch period, the game’s discussion forums on Steam, the leading PC platform, are filled with hateful, transphobic posts from people who clearly need to touch grass.
Hogwarts Legacy Spoilers Are All Over The Internet, As Is Harry Potter Tradition

Hogwarts Legacy spoilers are all over the internet right now. They’re in the Kotaku tips inbox, they’re in the comments on popular gaming website’s tweets, they’re casually getting scattered everywhere on the web, tossed into conversations with reckless abandon. The RPG is mired in controversy thanks...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you, like me, are a big fan of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, then I’ve got some very good news to share. As first seen in a new gameplay video released earlier this week, a load of classic Clone Wars-era droids are featured in EA and Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
What Your Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Says About You: Brutal Callout Post Edition

Gather around, chooms. Like a cross between Cupid and Cyberpunk 2077’s trash-talking anti-hero Johnny Silverhand, I’ve come to once again read gamers’ romance choices to filth. As with our Mass Effect and The Witcher 3 romance callout posts, I’ll be running down your list of eligible bachelors...
Don’t Sleep On Keke Palmer’s Amazing Twitch Streams

Another big-name celebrity has found their way to Twitch. Keke Palmer, the long-time actress and TV personality who most recently starred in Jordan Peele’s Nope, has become a full-fledged livestreamer on Amazon’s platform after getting her channel set up earlier this month. Palmer has been in the spotlight...

