ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Girls Hoops: Coldwater wins over state-ranked Northwest; Bronson loses at Lenawee Christian, Q defeats Hillsdale

JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Lady Cardinals moved into a first place tie in the Interstate 8 girls basketball standings on Tuesday night after they went on the road and defeated the Division 1 8th ranked Jackson Northwest Mounties 57-51. Coldwater led 30-26 at the half thanks to a 50 foot 3-point heave by Elli Foley from just behind the 10 second line.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Quincy captures MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district title

HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three team wrestling district title at Hillsdale Thursday night with a 43-33 victory over the Olivet Eagles. The Orioles advanced to the finals after drawing a bye in the three team district. Earning wins for the Orioles were...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Big 8 Boys Hoops: Quincy edges UC; Bronson pulls away from Jonesville

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles defeated the Union City Chargers 47-46 on Tuesday night in a Big 8 Conference game that featured a wild finish. With Quincy leading 47-45, Union City had to go full-court with two seconds remaining on the clock. The Chargers inbounded the...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater bowlers sweep Parma Western on Senior Night

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal bowlers swept Parma Western at Midway Lanes on Tuesday during Senior Night. Honored were Coldwater seniors Violet Waltke, Logan Cleckner, Austin Johnson, and Chase Rubley. The Coldwater Varsity Girls were back at full strength and won their meet 29 to 1. They...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora

Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
UNION CITY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker

Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker, 86, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Ottawa, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her four daughters in her home Sunday, February 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Ohio with Pastor Marcella Ciccotelli...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Tickets now on sale for Coldwater Area Chamber’s March 9 Awards Dinner

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tickets are now on sale for the 69th annual Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner. After a change of location and dates during the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards dinner has returned to the month of March and will be held for the first time since 2020 at the Dearth Community Center on March 9, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m..
COLDWATER, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
abc57.com

Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy