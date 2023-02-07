Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central’s size overpowers Loy Norrix in boys hoops rivalry slugfest
KALAMAZOO, MI – When jump shots aren’t falling, sometimes the best offense is to crash the boards. Kalamazoo Central executed that gameplan beautifully on an otherwise ugly shooting night in Thursday’s 52-45 win over rival Kalamazoo Loy Norrix.
wtvbam.com
Girls Hoops: Bronson stays one game ahead in Big 8, Quincy and UC suffer conference losses
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings remained undefeated in the Big 8 Conference Thursday night with a 67-47 home court win over Homer. Aubree Calloway led Bronson with 18 points while Haylie Wilson added 15 points. The Vikings remain one game ahead of Springport for first place...
wtvbam.com
CHS Gymnastics team hosting 13th annual “Stick it for a Cure” cancer fundraising meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School Girls Gymnastics team will be hosting their 13th annual “Stick It for a Cure” benefit meet on Saturday to raise awareness and funding for cancer patients and survivors in Branch County. All proceeds from the event will benefit the...
wtvbam.com
Girls Hoops: Coldwater wins over state-ranked Northwest; Bronson loses at Lenawee Christian, Q defeats Hillsdale
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Lady Cardinals moved into a first place tie in the Interstate 8 girls basketball standings on Tuesday night after they went on the road and defeated the Division 1 8th ranked Jackson Northwest Mounties 57-51. Coldwater led 30-26 at the half thanks to a 50 foot 3-point heave by Elli Foley from just behind the 10 second line.
wtvbam.com
Quincy captures MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district title
HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three team wrestling district title at Hillsdale Thursday night with a 43-33 victory over the Olivet Eagles. The Orioles advanced to the finals after drawing a bye in the three team district. Earning wins for the Orioles were...
wtvbam.com
Big 8 Boys Hoops: Quincy edges UC; Bronson pulls away from Jonesville
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles defeated the Union City Chargers 47-46 on Tuesday night in a Big 8 Conference game that featured a wild finish. With Quincy leading 47-45, Union City had to go full-court with two seconds remaining on the clock. The Chargers inbounded the...
wtvbam.com
Bronson captures D4 team wrestling district title, Vikings beat UC in finals
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings captured the Division Four team district wrestling championship on their home mat Wednesday night as they defeated Colon 73-0 and Branch County archrival Union City 39-30. It was the 21st straight wrestling district title for Bronson. Scoring wins for Bronson in the...
wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers forced to void six matches in team district loss to Charlotte
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The team portion of Coldwater’s wrestling season came to an end Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Charlotte 68-12 in the district semifinals at Marshall. The shorthanded Cardinals were forced to forfeit six matches which led to 36 points for the Orioles. The...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater bowlers sweep Parma Western on Senior Night
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal bowlers swept Parma Western at Midway Lanes on Tuesday during Senior Night. Honored were Coldwater seniors Violet Waltke, Logan Cleckner, Austin Johnson, and Chase Rubley. The Coldwater Varsity Girls were back at full strength and won their meet 29 to 1. They...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora
Beatrice Marie “Bea” Sikora, 74, of Union City, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Bea was born on August...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker
Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker, 86, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Ottawa, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her four daughters in her home Sunday, February 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Ohio with Pastor Marcella Ciccotelli...
wtvbam.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Tickets now on sale for Coldwater Area Chamber’s March 9 Awards Dinner
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tickets are now on sale for the 69th annual Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner. After a change of location and dates during the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards dinner has returned to the month of March and will be held for the first time since 2020 at the Dearth Community Center on March 9, 2023 starting at 6:00 p.m..
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: 4 Branch County boat businesses among FW Boat Show and Sale exhibitors
FORT WAYNE, IN (WTVB) – Four Branch County businesses will once again be among nearly 60 exhibitors taking part in the 2023 Fort Wayne Boat Show and Sale. The four-day event will be held from Thursday through this Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
Lansing Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Lamar Kemp.
abc57.com
Deputies identify victim of fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of a fire on Coon Hollow Road in Fabius Township on January 29. Perry Durwood Ballett, 91, of Three Rivers, was pulled from the burning building in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
