Kotaku
Samba de Amigo Is Coming Back On The Nintendo Switch
Samba de Amigo, a game first released in arcades in the 20th century but most well-known for its Dreamcast version, is over twenty years old. So now, in the year 2023, it is time for it to once again return, and once again return on a Nintendo console that has motion controls.
Kotaku
7 Ways To Save Space On Your PS5’s SSD
While a stock 825 GB storage drive on PS5 (for either the digital or disc-based versions of the console) might’ve sounded like an oasis of endless storage in days now long gone, the colossal size of many titles means that any active PS5 user is likely to run into space issues at some point. And modern digital storefronts, with services like PS+ that let you just download tons of games whenever you want, don’t make it any easier. Also, of that 825 GB, you really only have about 600 or so to dedicate to games, apps, and captures.
Kotaku
Metroid PrimeRemaster Is Finally Coming To Switch
During today’s 40-minute Nintendo direct, Nintendo finally announced that, at long-last, a high-definition Metroid Prime remaster is coming to Switch later today. The new Metroid Prime Remaster won’t just be bringing the games to the Switch, it’ll also give players greater control of the game’s camera and movement with new control modifications. The Metroid Prime Remaster is available to purchase on the Nintendo eShop for $39.99. A physical version of the game will be available on February 22.
Kotaku
The Saga Of Microsoft Buying Activision Blizzard Just Took A Wild Turn
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick recently went on TV to say the UK would become “Death Valley” if it didn’t approve his company’s $69 billion sale to Microsoft. We now know why. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority announced provisional findings on Wednesday that the deal would threaten competition in the gaming market, and even suggested that in order to get the merger approved, Activision Blizzard would need to sell off the Call of Duty part of its business first.
Kotaku
Nintendo Switch Deal Will Let You Grab $70 Zelda For A Lot Cheaper
I had wondered if the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers would apply to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when they were rolled out of retirement last week. It turns out they do, and with it being Nintendo’s first $70 game, the timing couldn’t be better. Nintendo...
Kotaku
Mario Kart 8 Gets New Track And A Fashionably Late Birdo
During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced the next batch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, which will bring Birdo to the long-running kart racer this spring. Birdo is accompanied by a course based on Yoshi’s Island, which is based on the spin-off series of the same name. Both the racer and track are part of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass, which costs $24.99. Birdo and Yoshi’s Island are part of the fourth wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has included new racers, tracks, and cups. In total, the pass has 48 additional courses on top of the 48 courses already included in the main game.
Kotaku
Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
While The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is one of the most hotly-anticipated video game sequels of all time, that’s not the only reason it’s notable this week. It is also, sadly, the first Nintendo game to hit the $70 threshold. While physical copies of the...
Kotaku
Japan's Nintendo Direct Had A Very Nice Surprise
Sometimes, the games announced or showcased on a Nintendo Direct are the same in the West as they are in Japan. Other times it’s not until you circle back around and check out the Japanese video that you realise it contained news of a new Summer Vacation game. The...
Kotaku
Here's What Amiibo Get You In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo has confirmed that it is releasing a brand-new Link amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches this year on May 12, and that older amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series can be scanned for “helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.”
Kotaku
Splatoon 3 Gets Surprise Expansion With New DLC Out Soon
Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass is out now on Switch, with two waves of DLC due out later this year. The first brings back Splatoon 1's Inkopolis while the second looks like a new mini-adventure titled “Side Order.”. Announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, Wave 1 will arrive sometime this spring....
Kotaku
Octopath Traveler 2 Has A Free Demo On Switch, And You Should Play It
During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the company briefly talked about Square Enix’s upcoming turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler 2, which launches on February 24 for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation consoles. Nintendo also revealed that a free demo will be available later today. The best part, though, is that if you happen to check the demo out, your save progress will carry over to the full game should you choose to purchase the sequel. Cool!
Kotaku
Trans Witch Games Bundle Is A Cool Alternative To Hogwarts Legacy
Maybe you’re feeling FOMO about skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Or you’ve already bought the game and now you can’t look a trans person in the eye. Perhaps you’re just a gamer goth who enjoys magic-themed games. Have I got the itch.io bundle for you. Trans Witches Are...
Kotaku
Nintendo Finally Releasing Switch Game It Delayed Due To Russia Ukraine Invasion
Nintendo is finally releasing Advance Wars: 1+2: Re-Boot Camp after shelving the Switch remakes for an entire year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. News of this came during today’s Nintendo Direct, where the company reintroduced the strategy game remake collection with a new trailer and new release date. The Switch games will launch on April 21.
Kotaku
Marvel Snap's Most Popular Cards Are Now Less Powerful
The Marvel Snap meta is shaking up a lot right now. First, the addition of M.O.D.O.K. likely means you’re seeing a ton more discard decks that take advantage of the card’s ability to destroy your entire hand. Before that, Marvel Snap’s intensely-hated Leader card, which copies your opponent’s entire play, became less useful. And now, a small hotfix to Marvel Snap has brought down two of the most common cards down a peg.
Kotaku
Hogwarts Legacy Spoilers Are All Over The Internet, As Is Harry Potter Tradition
Hogwarts Legacy spoilers are all over the internet right now. They’re in the Kotaku tips inbox, they’re in the comments on popular gaming website’s tweets, they’re casually getting scattered everywhere on the web, tossed into conversations with reckless abandon. The RPG is mired in controversy thanks...
Kotaku
Everything You Should Know About Marvel Snap’s Game-Changing New Season
Another four weeks has ticked by already, and Marvel Snap has entered its fifth season pass: Into The Quantum Realm. Timed to match this month’s release of the third Ant-Man movie, Quantumania, things are getting super-teeny, with the ironically enormous-headed M.O.D.O.K. taking center stage. Are you ready to fork over another ten bucks? Let’s take a look and see what’s on offer.
Kotaku
Hogwarts Legacy’s Steam Forums Are A Mess Right Now
While not every Harry Potter fan is a transphobe like J.K. Rowling, the new open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy seems to bring out the most dedicated bigots out in full force. As of the pre-launch period, the game’s discussion forums on Steam, the leading PC platform, are filled with hateful, transphobic posts from people who clearly need to touch grass.
Kotaku
Oh No, ChatGPT AI Has Been Jailbroken To Be More Reckless
If you’ve spent any time toying with or reading about ChatGPT, one of the internet’s latest obsessions and topic of contentious conversation concerning artificially intelligent software, then you know the service has specific restrictions on what it can and cannot say…until now. Some clever users have found a way to bypass ChatGPT’s strict list of no-talk subjects, tricking it into adopting a new persona, DAN, which stands for “Do Anything Now.” As DAN, ChatGPT can now blow past the restrictions on “appropriate topics” to deliver amusing and upsetting responses.
Kotaku
Concept Art For Resident Evil 7 That Never Happened Uncovered By Fan
An eagle-eyed Resident Evil fan may have uncovered evidence of a scrapped Resident Evil 7 concept that would’ve had us playing as the duo of Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. According to Twitter user AestheticGamer1, the original concept for Resident Evil 7 would have centered around a post-Resident Evil 6 Leon Kennedy and Sherry Birkin. Instead of having to repeatedly reattach Ethan Winter’s moldy hand while undergoing the horrors in “Resident Evil: Bayouhazard,” players would have taken control of Leon and Sherry as the two battled hordes of zombies in a town similar to Venice, Italy. According to AestheticGamer1, the scrapped RE7 game featured a Telltale Games-inspired choice mechanic that, during crucial moments, would’ve stopped time and led to branching pathways in the game’s level design.
Kotaku
February's Game Pass Additions Have Something For Everyone
If you’re not satisfied simply watching the Super Bowl this weekend, Xbox has you covered. Starting today, Madden NFL 23 joins the Game Pass library for Xbox and PC. Other titles, including Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and Atomic Heart will also come to Game Pass this month.
