Danny Baldwin
3d ago
🤔 Mayor and city council that's a start. How about installing traffic barriers for Bicyclist and Pedestrians. Downtown traffic moves too fast the safety seems to be of no concern. Also Law ENFORCEMENT needs to enforce traffic Laws.🤔
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware Gazette
Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced
The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
Two survive collision, car fire near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured, and a car caught fire after a two-car collision in the northside of Columbus Thursday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Thursday a red Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Schrock Road near Worthington and turned left onto Busch Boulevard. At that time a black Honda Civic was […]
wosu.org
North Graveyard in downtown Columbus to be excavated before Merchant Building constructed
The disturbed remains of some of the City of Columbus’ oldest inhabitants are expected to contribute to the historical understanding of central Ohio’s population in the 1800s when they’re removed from a former graveyard to make way for new construction. Archaeologists are due to start excavating a...
dailydodge.com
Car Wash To Be Built At Columbus Kwik Trip
(Columbus) The Columbus City Council approved a conditional use permit to allow a car wash to be built at the Kwik Trip located at 204 Dix Street in the city. Developers say the project will add an amenity to Columbus and create 25 to 30 permanent jobs in the area. The cost of the project is estimated to be $2-million-dollars.
WSYX ABC6
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
WSYX ABC6
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
WSYX ABC6
Girls on the Run expanding program across Ohio ahead of the upcoming spring session
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Helping to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio has been granted approval by its national headquarters to extend its service territory! The nonprofit will now allow young girls in Licking, Madison and Pickaway counties access to its two key programs, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
WSYX ABC6
Church leaders ponder options after steeple crashes to ground during high winds
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohioans are dealing with the fallout after high winds caused power outages and other headaches Thursday. In Franklin County, Mother Nature knocked a steeple right off a church roof. The Columbia Heights United Methodist Church said its steeple came crashing down just before...
1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
Proposed 'connector' between US-33, I-70 has some fearful for 'unnecessary' change
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — They say as the crow flies is the shortest distance between two points. On Hidden Acres Legacy Farm in Pickerington is where Laura Coholich, her husband, their four children and a handful of goats call home. “And about 35 chickens,” Coholich joked. Years ago,...
WSYX ABC6
Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: New daily record max temperature amid high winds and sun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Strong winds will continue across the region Thursday afternoon and evening, and we have a slight chance of a passing shower or two, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. We hit a new daily record max temperature...
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning. Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a person who was examining an accident on I-70 westbound, was struck by a car and died. The incident happened at the […]
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus, Franklin County spent $15 million last year on homelessness, need is increasing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The desperate need for housing in central Ohio can be felt by the young, old, disabled, and families. Advocates say the number of parents and their kids suffering from homelessness has jumped by 19 percent in the last few years, and they now need more resources to help battle the growing trends.
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
