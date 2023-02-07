Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
CBS Austin
Austin Police officer charged in alleged 2021 assault
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police officer will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with Bodily Injury and Official Oppression in connection to an incident in 2021, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charges were filed against Officer Alejandro Gaitan as...
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
KYTV
FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer
FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
Four injured in Van Buren shooting including suspected shooter
Van Buren police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
One man injured in Fort Smith house fire
Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.
KHBS
LeFlore County Sheriff: Man accused of firing at officers in Spiro has died
SPIRO, Okla. — Law enforcement in Spiro shot and killed a man Thursday they accused of firing at police officers the day before. Damon Henderson was shot and hit in the abdomen, LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said. Henderson died from his injuries at the hospital. OSBI is investigation the shooting.
APD: 1 dead after hostage situation in north Austin home
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute in North Austin leads to death of woman
A domestic dispute in North Austin has lead to the death of a young woman. Police said a young man is hospitalized and in critical condition.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
newsradioklbj.com
Schwertner Accused of Drunk Driving
A Texas lawmaker found himself on the wrong side of the law early Tuesday morning. State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested for allegedly driving drunk. Records from the Travis County Jail show Schwertner was booked at 2:12 a.m. on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated. The senator was reportedly pulled...
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith deceased Intruder identified
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a shooting on N. 18th St. According to police, the homeowner, a 58-year-old man, called FSPD after shooting Jacob Webb, 29, who had allegedly broken into his home, armed with a knife. When police arrived, they found...
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
Missing Washington County woman found dead
A missing woman out of Washington County was found dead Thursday, Feb. 3 in the area she went missing.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
Comments / 0