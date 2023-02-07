Third quarter blues have Maroon boys seeing red against Iron Mountain

MARINETTE — Victory slipped through the grasp of the Menominee boys basketball team thanks to a big third quarter by Iron Mountain, as the Mountaineers erased the Maroons’ halftime lead to record a 72-60 non-conference victory on Monday from the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse.

Trevor Theuerkauf poured in 17 points in the first half to help Menominee build a slim 34-32 halftime advantage, but the Mountaineers outscored the Maroons by a 15-6 margin in the third quarter to seize a 47-40 cushion.

Menominee’s defense keyed on the Kangas brothers, Oskar and Reece, all game long, limiting the talented duo to a combined 25 points.

With their two leading scorers taking a backseat, Gerald Sampoll-Torres (15 points) and Joey Colavecchi (19) stepped up in their absence to keep the Mountaineers’ offense humming.

Colavecchi dropped nine points in the pivotal third quarter while Sampoll-Torres tacked on three.

“We did a good job of taking away their two main scorers, which are Reece and Oskar Kangas, in the first half. We made life difficult for them and asked our guys to make their other players score, and they did just that,” Menominee coach Sam Larson said. “Colavecchi and Sampoll-Torres really stepped up and that combo is what really hurt us.”

The Maroons (1-4 Great Northern Conference, 5-8 overall) opened Monday’s contest like gangbusters, utilizing a trio of 3-pointers from Theuerkauf along with buckets from Eli Beal, Darrent Butler and Tanner Theuerkauf to jump out to an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Connor Coduti added a triple of his own to push the Maroons ahead by 10 points early in the second quarter, but treys from Zeke Runsat and Oskar Kangas helped Iron Mountain go on a 12-2 run to knot the game up at 25-25.

Trevor Theuerkauf hit a free throw to put the Maroons on top by one but the Mountaineers (6-1 West-Pac East, 14-1 overall) quickly regained the lead thanks to a pair of freebies by Sampoll-Torres. Theuerkauf nailed his fourth 3-pointer of the half to give Menominee a two-point edge before a pair of free throws by Kangas once again tied matters up at 29-29.

Free throws from the Theuerkaufs nudged Menominee’s lead up to three, but Reece Kangas hit a free throw of his own while Kaden Sheldon tipped in a putback to equalize the score at 32-32 with 15.8 seconds remaining the half.

Bonus free throws courtesy of Landan Bardowski lifted the Maroons to a two-point lead at halftime.

“I thought that we looked good at moments. We moved the ball really well in the first half and got a lot of really good shots out of it, Larson said. “Once again, our third quarter buried us. We did not push the ball, we were reactive on defense and we gave up a bunch of offensive rebounds. We just got killed in the third quarter.”

The fourth quarter saw Menominee rip off six straight points to cut Iron Mountain’s lead down to three before back-to-back buckets from Oskar Kangas and a free throw from Runstat swelled the Mountaineers’ advantage up to nine.

A layup from Trevor Theuerkauf coupled with free throws from Butler and Tanner Theuerkauf chipped Menominee’s deficit to six with 97 seconds left to play, but an 8-3 run by the Mountaineers made it a 70-59 game with 33.1 ticks on the clock.

Coduti hit a double-bonus free throw with 25 seconds remaining to make it a 10-point game, but a final insurance free throw from Oskar Kangas iced the game with 17 seconds to go.

“We have not yet put together a full 32-minute game, and if we can ever do that, I think we can be pretty good but we haven’t done that yet. Eventually, we’ll get tough enough to where we can play the full 32 minutes,” Larson said. “I truthfully think that there’s a sense of urgency that we have at times and at other times, we let it fade away. It’s almost like we get complacent and you can’t do that. At some point, we have to stop saying it’s because we’re young and inexperienced because we’re 13 games into the season. It’s time for us to grow up and compete.”

Trevor Theuerkauf led Menominee with 21 points. Coduti backed him up with 11, Tanner Theuerkauf finished with nine and Butler chipped in eight.

Up next for the Maroons is their first true home game tonight (Wednesday) against Escanaba. Menominee has played every “home” game of the season at the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, but tonight’s contest will be the first basketball game held in the Menominee High School gym.

Menominee and Escanaba share a long rivalry, but emotions will be running extra high as the Eskymos take the court for second time since the tragic death of the parents of Lukas Weaver in a car accident on January 27.

“Escanaba is a good team. We struggled up there against their 1-2-2 pressure and 2-3 zone. They really slowed down our offense and we became tentative, so we’re going to try to change some things,” Larson said. “Realistically, there are much bigger things than basketball and with the tragedy that occurred in Escanaba, it will be a celebration of them staying strong and continuing their season. That community and the entire U.P. have been amazing at trying to turn this tragedy into a positive, so we have a lot of respect for Escanaba and the entire U.P. community for the support they’ve shown.”

Tonight’s game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

Iron Mountain 72, Menominee 60

Iron Mountain 10 22 15 25 — 72

Menominee 18 16 6 20 — 60

Menominee: Tr. Theuerkauf 21, Coduti 11, Ta. Theuerkauf 9, Butler 8, Beal 6, Kaden Starzynski 3, Bardowski 2; FTs: 14-20

Iron Mountain: O. Kangas 24, J. Colavecchi 19, Sampoll-Torres 15, Sheldon 9, Runstat 4, R. Kangas 1; FTs: 21-16

