Millions of Brits warned your bank’s app is not safe – see where yours ranks

By Millie Turner
 2 days ago
VIRGIN Money's online banking app has been voted as the least secure, according to a cyber investigation by Which?

The demise of brick and mortar banks from high streets mean Brits are relying on their banking apps more than ever.

The bank has said three security flaws will be fixed in the coming weeks Credit: Alamy

More than 29,100 cases of remote banking fraud were reported to industry body UK Finance in the first half of 2022.

These involved scammers breaking into consumers’ bank accounts via their internet, telephone or mobile banking and fleecing their accounts of hard earned cash.

Consumer rights and advice organisation Which? tested the security of a raft of different banking apps, alongside cyber experts at Red Maple Technologies.

The pair found that Virgin Money got the lowest total scores for its online banking portal and its app.

Red Maple Technologies found six outdated Virgin Money web applications which had potential security holes.

The bank has said three of these will be fixed in the coming weeks.

Virgin Money did not properly block insecure passwords and remove phone numbers from notifications.

There were also no security checks to pay someone new, change an email address or edit the details of a payee.

Starling snagged the top spot for online banking security, as it properly authorises online logins and has instant alerts of any sensitive activity.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Money said: "The safety and security of our banking services is our top priority, and we are continually monitoring, assessing and improving our security controls.

"A number of the points raised in this research relate to decisions we’ve taken to enhance the digital user experience while ensuring our robust, multi-layered controls remain in place to protect customers’ accounts."

Sam Richardson, Which? money deputy editor, said: “Banks should not be leaving these open doors for scammers to exploit and must up their game to protect their customers properly.

“By making improvements, such as blocking weak passwords, banks can take an important step in preventing unscrupulous fraudsters from attempting to steal money and personal data from consumers.”

Where does my bank rank?

  1. Starling, overall security score of 82%
  2. HSBC, overall security score of 80%
  3. NatWest, overall security score of 77%
  4. Lloyds, overall security score of 75%
  5. First Direct, overall security score of 73%
  6. Barclays, overall security score of 69%
  7. Santander, overall security score of 69%
  8. The Co-operative Bank, overall security score of 68%
  9. TSB, overall security score of 66%
  10. Nationwide, overall security score of 63%
  11. Virgin Money, overall security score of 52%

A spokesperson from cybersecurity firm VPNOverview added that “Although banks around the world are working hard to make online banking as safe as possible, it is still a good idea to take some safety measures yourself when managing your finances.

"By taking charge of your own online safety, you can prove to your bank that you are not negligent and are more likely to be reimbursed by your bank if something bad happens."

How do I stay safe?

Use a unique password, longer than six characters and with a variety of symbols.

Make sure your banking login details are different from your other online portals or services.

Do not give online banking login details to anyone.

Use fingerprint and face ID, and other forms of two-factor authentication.

Update apps, to make sure your apps and the device’s operating system are up-to-date and the most secure.

If you receive an email or a text from a number or address you don’t recognise that contains a hyperlink, don’t click on it.

Be wary of suspicious emails.

Cybercriminals may send convincing-looking emails with a bank’s logo and a professional-looking layout.

If this email asks for sensitive information, including your password, login details or PIN code, it is likely a ruse and should be deleted.

Your bank will never ask for such details over email or phone.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

