ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts

The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares

Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Trade Deadline Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has arrived. Teams will have up until 3 p.m. EST to make moves to bolster their roster or in the Hornets' case, to sell away their veterans and look toward the future. Over the past few weeks, we have suggested mock trades, who the Hornets should move and who they shouldn't, etc.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy