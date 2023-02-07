Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Gonna Get Scary’ For Seahawks Opponents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. - When Super Bowl LVII kicks off this weekend at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks will be bystanders like 29 other teams watching a new champion earn the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. But following an unexpected playoff berth this season behind the leadership of...
Patrick Mahomes Beats Out Bills’ Josh Allen, Gives Thanks for Winning NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares
Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
NFL Insider proposes trade for Mike Evans to NFC Team if Buccaneers decide to rebuild
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still in a position to compete after Tom Brady's decision to retire? The roster is loaded with premium talent but is now lacking a difference-maker at the most important position in the league with only Kyle Trask under contact at quarterback entering the offseason. The...
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
Charlotte Hornets Trade Deadline Primer: Everything You Need to Know
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has arrived. Teams will have up until 3 p.m. EST to make moves to bolster their roster or in the Hornets' case, to sell away their veterans and look toward the future. Over the past few weeks, we have suggested mock trades, who the Hornets should move and who they shouldn't, etc.
