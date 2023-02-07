Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Morning Journal
Vermilion man asks Lorain County commissioners for help with broken fire hydrants in city
A Vermilion resident has been attending Lorain County commissioners’ meetings for more than a year asking for repairs to fire hydrants. Of the five fire hydrants that Michael DeCarlo, of Elberta Street, has found, two of them are located on the street he lives on with his wife, Linda DeCarlo.
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Hills plans to bring back block party program this summer
Willoughby Hills will be offering its block party program again this year. The program allows residents to coordinate with the city to be able to receive barricades for road closure and safety during an event, as well as request visits from city and elected officials, police, fire and service departments. The program also allows for residents to receive food suggestions from city businesses.
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Crews on scene of Fairview Park house fire, road reopened
Fire crews are on the scene on a heavy house fire that has led to a road closure in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain lays out roadwork for next two years
LORAIN — Lorain plans to pave about 60 roads in the city between 2023 and 2025, according to a list provided to City Council. Deputy Director of Engineering Guy Singer sent a list of planned projects in every ward ahead of Monday’s Council meeting. Those include repaving projects done in-house by the city’s Street Department and work outsourced by the Engineering Department, he said.
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
‘We are all livid:’ Cleveland man with disabilities beaten, robbed and sprayed with water gun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A neighborhood is outraged after a beloved West Side community member was beaten and robbed early Wednesday morning. Joe Lewis was walking near West 130th Street and Carrington Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when he was beaten by a group of three men who also sprayed him with a water gun, Cleveland police said.
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
City of Cleveland announces West Side Market nonprofit leadership board members, releases first phase of master plan
CLEVELAND — The future of Cleveland's West Side Market is taking shape after city leaders announced the founding of the new non-profit governing body for the 111-year-old landmark on Thursday. The Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC) board will initially be comprised of 15 members, with a maximum of 21...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
abc57.com
Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
Quick-thinking residents foil fraud: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, a Harvest Lane resident came to the police station to report fraud. The man said earlier that day, his wife received an email from Chase Bank reviewing a checking application. This was confusing because they hadn’t put in for a checking account. Later that afternoon, the...
Lake County corrections officer credited with saving another officer's life: Here's what happened
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Lake County corrections officer is being recognized as a hero for saving another officer’s life during a choking situation on Thursday. The Lake County Sheriff said officer Jeromey Cummins was having lunch with other officers during the corrections academy when one officer began choking and was unable to breathe.
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
Comments / 0