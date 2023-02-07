ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Felon wanted for arrest in Sunday Durham road rage shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive. Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.
DURHAM, NC

