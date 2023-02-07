ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted

It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
14 Cocktails To Make, Enjoy And Share (Or Not) On Valentine’s Day

This Valentine's Day, thousands of Valentine's Day cards will be exchanged between romantic partners showing just how much they love each other. In addition to those cards, beautiful bouquets of roses and other flowers will be delivered to offices throughout Tyler, Texas and Longview. If that's not enough, boxes of jewelry will be unwrapped, chocolate hearts will be given away or held by a stuffed animal. Valentine's Day will be topped off by a romantic dinner for thousands of couples too.
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?

If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
You Have to See This $5.8 Million Dollar Property in Whitehouse, Texas

This property is currently the most expensive place for sale in Whitehouse, Texas but when you look at the amazing photos below from the real estate listing you will understand why the home list price is currently $5,799,000. Whoever buys this home on the lake in Whitehouse is going to get one of the most luxurious properties in East Texas.
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX

To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently

When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
Raising Cane’s Opens Second Tyler, TX Location

The Popular Chicken Finger Chain Expands In East Tyler. There was a recent skit on Saturday Night Live featuring Michael B. Jordan and SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson playing Toyota salesmen at a dealership in Brenham, TX, complaining about the traffic being caused by the new "Raising Cane's" location that opened up and how the traffic for Cane's was killing their dealership.
Super Bowl QB’s Were Once Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Nominees

You Already Know That This Year's Super Bowl Will Feature Two QB's From Texas But Did You Know They BOTH Came To Tyler, TX As Nominees Of A Prestigious Award?. You don't need me to tell you that this year's Super Bowl will be making history in a variety of ways thanks to the two starting Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of The Kansas City Chiefs. But a few years ago while both were still in college, they came to Tyler at the same time for something special.
This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home

It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Win Tickets to See Magic for Humans Show

Are you a fan of magic acts? Have you always wanted to see a live magic show? Or do you think you can figure out how the magicians do it?. Whatever it is, you could win a pair of tickets to see magician and comedian Justin Willman and his show Magic for Humans on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview.
