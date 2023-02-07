ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Missing 10-year-old may be with father in College Park, Union City, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Police in Alpharetta are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen with her noncustodial father. Jireh Carrice Marie Perry’s father, Phillip Perry agreed to watch the girl for an hour while her mother attended a class, the Alpharetta Police Department says. When the class was over, father nor daughter were not to be found.
UNION CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest the founder of a poodle rescue on animal cruelty charges

MILTON, Ga. - Police arrested the founder of a poodle rescue group on felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges on Friday evening. Police said Deborah Blatchley, who founded a group that calls itself Georgia Poodle Rescue, had far more than just poodles when they raided her North Fulton home earlier in the week.
MILTON, GA
wrganews.com

Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting

Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
CALHOUN, GA

