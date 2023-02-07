Read full article on original website
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Cosmetology students at MOISD Career Center hosting hair drive for kids suffering from hair loss
Students in the cosmetology program at the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center are collecting hair for a great cause. The students say now until February 14th, they will be collecting hair for children with hair loss and donating the hair to Locks of Love, Children with Hair Loss and Maggie's Wigs for Kids.
