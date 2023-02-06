ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Discover The National Flower of Guyana: The Giant Water Lily

Guyana is officially called the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. It is located in northern South America, bordered by Brazil to the south, Suriname to the east, Venezuela to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the north. It has an area of 83,000 square miles with a population of 795 thousand people. Maybe you didn’t know that Guyana is an indigenous word that means “Land of Many Waters.” And with such a name, what do you think the national flower might be? The flower of an aquatic plant, of course! The national flower of Guyana is the giant water lily.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Discover The National Flower of Uruguay: Ceibo Erythrina

Uruguay is a small South American country located between Brazil and Argentina. It has an area of about 68,000 square miles and is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east. Uruguay is home to 2,500 native plants, many of which grow wild across the country. Among those are various species of Erythrina trees. And, yes, the national flower of Uruguay is Ceibo Erythrina, a species of Erythrina.
Discover the National Flower of Finland: Lily-of-the-Valley

Every country in the world takes pride in the landscape, geology, plant life, and animal wildlife that exists within its borders. This includes Finland. The national flower of Finland is inspired by a sense of national pride and patriotism reflected in the choice of species to represent the country to the world. Countries choose national flowers to represent the landscape where they grow, aspects of the culture, or history and biodiversity. Sometimes the national flower inhabits a place of particular religious or cultural significance. Alternatively, sometimes it is one of the most widespread flowering species found growing throughout the country.
15 Best Dog Breeds (With Pictures)

What dog breeds are the best is absolutely subjective. It depends on what you’re looking for and what role that dog will fulfill. You shouldn’t select a German Shepherd for hunting, for instance. However, they can make excellent guard dogs. Still, some canines tend to be more valuable...

