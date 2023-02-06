Read full article on original website
Discover The National Flower of Guyana: The Giant Water Lily
Guyana is officially called the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. It is located in northern South America, bordered by Brazil to the south, Suriname to the east, Venezuela to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the north. It has an area of 83,000 square miles with a population of 795 thousand people. Maybe you didn’t know that Guyana is an indigenous word that means “Land of Many Waters.” And with such a name, what do you think the national flower might be? The flower of an aquatic plant, of course! The national flower of Guyana is the giant water lily.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
The author says that despite living in the Netherlands, she struggles with a lot of the same issues as American parents struggle with.
People around the world are clamoring to adopt Aya, an orphaned baby born in the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake
The Syrian baby named Aya — Arabic for "a sign from God" — was still attached to her mother by her umbilical cord when she was found.
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The explosive warheads in the suicide drones Russia is using against Ukraine are built to shred targets for maximum damage: report
Russia has used these Iranian-made drones to wreak havoc on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, at times leaving millions without water and power.
Ukrainian troops equipped with devastating HIMARS are waiting for US targeting data before firing on Russian forces, officials say
One official told The Washington Post that Kyiv identifies targets and requests US coordinates. If the US doesn't provide them, Ukraine won't fire.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Russia ‘massing 1,800 tanks, 700 aircraft & 500k men for new Ukraine assault in 10 DAYS’ after Zelensky begs UK for jets
RUSSIA has hundreds of thousands of soldiers, thousands of tanks, and hundreds of warplanes preparing for a new assault, Ukraine has warned. Vladimir Putin is believed to be preparing for a massive new offensive in the coming weeks to coincide with the first anniversary of the war in February 24.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Some Taliban fighters are sick of the 9 to 5 grind, complaining they've been sucked into urban life by working desk jobs to run Afghanistan
Five Taliban fighters told researcher Sabawoon Samim they're only just learning to deal with working every day, using Twitter, and talking to women.
Discover The National Flower of Uruguay: Ceibo Erythrina
Uruguay is a small South American country located between Brazil and Argentina. It has an area of about 68,000 square miles and is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east. Uruguay is home to 2,500 native plants, many of which grow wild across the country. Among those are various species of Erythrina trees. And, yes, the national flower of Uruguay is Ceibo Erythrina, a species of Erythrina.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Zelensky's casual clothes make a bold statement during historic meeting with King Charles
King Charles had a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace as the Ukrainian President made a surprise trip to the UK
Video Shows Dad Reuniting With Young Daughter Pulled From Syrian Rubble
More than 6,000 have been killed by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and the numbers are expected to rise.
Student And His Family Rescued From Rubble After Posting Location on WhatsApp
People have been rescued from the rubble of apartment blocks in Turkey in the aftermath of a series of devastating earthquakes by posting urgent cries for help on social media. The three quakes and their aftershocks have killed over 11,000 people across Turkey and Syria so far. The death toll...
Discover the National Flower of Finland: Lily-of-the-Valley
Every country in the world takes pride in the landscape, geology, plant life, and animal wildlife that exists within its borders. This includes Finland. The national flower of Finland is inspired by a sense of national pride and patriotism reflected in the choice of species to represent the country to the world. Countries choose national flowers to represent the landscape where they grow, aspects of the culture, or history and biodiversity. Sometimes the national flower inhabits a place of particular religious or cultural significance. Alternatively, sometimes it is one of the most widespread flowering species found growing throughout the country.
15 Best Dog Breeds (With Pictures)
What dog breeds are the best is absolutely subjective. It depends on what you’re looking for and what role that dog will fulfill. You shouldn’t select a German Shepherd for hunting, for instance. However, they can make excellent guard dogs. Still, some canines tend to be more valuable...
