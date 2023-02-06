Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
livingetc.com
5 things to plant in containers during February to bring some joy and color to your backyard
With spring just around the corner many of us are eager to get busy in our backyards, but where should we start? Bridging the gap between winter and spring, February is somewhat of a transitional month when it comes to gardening, and there are plenty of plants we can pot up right now that offer beautiful blooms this time of year.
housebeautiful.com
How to Grow Bougainvillea, the Prettiest Flowering Vine
If you want to add vibrant vacation vibes to your outdoor space, then it's time to consider bougainvillea. The dazzling tropical vine comes in gorgeous colors, ranging from pale apricot to neon pink. The center blooms are actually small and white or cream-colored, each surrounded by showy, brilliantly-colored bracts, or modified leaves. Needless to say, bougainvillea's splashy colors definitely add a “wow” factor anywhere they grow.
Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces
Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?
Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
simplifygardening.com
The Secrets to Healthy, Vibrant Houseplants: No More Yellow Leaves
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. It is not uncommon to find that even after doing most of the necessary things to make your plants healthy, you may find that a few leaves begin to turn yellow or even all of the leaves. Several conditions can cause yellowing leaves on your houseplants.
livingetc.com
10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med
Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
livingetc.com
Should I cut back plants after a freeze? The gardening rule for the winter months that might surprise you
When the temperature outside plunges below freezing, certain plants in your garden can suffer. In my own garden, there have been a few casualties already this year, leaving unattractive dead foliage in pots and raised beds thanks to sub-zero temperatures. The question is, is it wise to cut back these...
NOLA.com
It's time for a major pruning of repeat-flower roses. Don't be shy - it will mean more blooms in spring
Our exceptionally long growing season means we typically cut repeat-flowering roses back twice a year. The first pruning is done anytime from late January to mid-February, and the second in late August to early September. The pruning we do now is the major pruning and generally involves cutting bushes back...
a-z-animals.com
Are Pothos Good Plants for Apartment Living?
If you live in an apartment, you may be interested in filling suitable areas with beautiful, living plants. One of the most popular houseplants in the U.S. is pothos, beloved for its beautiful vines, resilient nature, and beginner-friendly growing requirements. If you’re wondering if pothos is good for apartment living, the answer is yes, as long as you provide this plant with its basic needs.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Man Find a Venomous Gila Monster in His House
At times, Gila monsters end up in yards and garages — sometimes they even end up inside homes in some of Arizona’s most populated cities. Rattlesnake Solutions is a company that employs teams who know exactly how to handle these venomous creatures. Although it’s a nuisance to have...
a-z-animals.com
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
Blueberry pruning
Blueberries are a popular landscape plant for homeowners in Sampson County. They are fairly easy to grow if provided the right conditions and
I bought flowers from five stores including Aldi and Costco – the winner did not disappoint and a loser ‘withered’
VALENTINE'S Day is coming up, which means flowers are sold everywhere, but there are a few places where it's worth your bucks. I went to five different store chains in New York City to get flowers, and the prices left me shocked. If you don't have a partner, you may...
Gardening for You: A narrow window for pruning oaks
Recent colder temperatures are a gift for the season to prune oaks. Recent years have seen the demise of oak species caused by the oak wilt fungus, resulting in a recommended narrow pruning window from January to mid-February. There is a compelling reason for caution of a narrow pruning window...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Boiling Water Turn to Snow in Seconds At The Coldest Place In The World
Watch Boiling Water Turn to Snow in Seconds At The Coldest Place In The World. There is a place in the United States that has been given a rather ominous title. It has been dubbed “Home of the World’s Worst Weather.” That place is New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington, where boiling water can instantly turn to snow.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Bald Eagle Become a Kamikaze and Divebomb a Massive Grizzly Bear
Watch This Bald Eagle Become a Kamikaze and Divebomb a Massive Grizzly Bear. One minute you’re having a nice stroll thinking that you are alone with your thoughts and the next you are attacked from the sky! In this extraordinary clip, we see a bald eagle attack a grizzly bear from above – seemly targeting the bear’s eyes. We think this grizzly got away without being too badly injured. However, the talons of a bald eagle have the potential to cause a lot of problems even for an animal as big as a grizzly bear.
Comments / 0