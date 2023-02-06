ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

a-z-animals.com

7 Flowers to Plant in February

While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
housebeautiful.com

How to Grow Bougainvillea, the Prettiest Flowering Vine

If you want to add vibrant vacation vibes to your outdoor space, then it's time to consider bougainvillea. The dazzling tropical vine comes in gorgeous colors, ranging from pale apricot to neon pink. The center blooms are actually small and white or cream-colored, each surrounded by showy, brilliantly-colored bracts, or modified leaves. Needless to say, bougainvillea's splashy colors definitely add a “wow” factor anywhere they grow.
northfortynews

Indoor Plants for Dark Spaces

Shopping for houseplants can be discouraging if all you have are low-light spots for them to live in. Most houseplants are accustomed to sunny, tropical locations rather than gloomy offices or windowless basements, so the options are fairly limited when it comes to choosing the right plant for a dark space. However, there are several houseplants that need very little light to survive:
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
simplifygardening.com

The Secrets to Healthy, Vibrant Houseplants: No More Yellow Leaves

This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. It is not uncommon to find that even after doing most of the necessary things to make your plants healthy, you may find that a few leaves begin to turn yellow or even all of the leaves. Several conditions can cause yellowing leaves on your houseplants.
livingetc.com

10 fruit trees you can grow in pots to elevate even tiny outdoor spaces so they feel like the Med

Bringing pops of color, sweet scents of blossom and not to mention tasty snacks to your backyard, fruit trees in pots are a fantastic addition to any outdoor space. And there are a number of reasons why growing fruit trees in pots might be a more practical option – perhaps you have a patio or balcony, or want the flexibility of bringing your fruit tree inside during winter. The good news is that all fruit trees can thrive in pots, if provided with the right conditions and care.
a-z-animals.com

Are Pothos Good Plants for Apartment Living?

If you live in an apartment, you may be interested in filling suitable areas with beautiful, living plants. One of the most popular houseplants in the U.S. is pothos, beloved for its beautiful vines, resilient nature, and beginner-friendly growing requirements. If you’re wondering if pothos is good for apartment living, the answer is yes, as long as you provide this plant with its basic needs.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Man Find a Venomous Gila Monster in His House

At times, Gila monsters end up in yards and garages — sometimes they even end up inside homes in some of Arizona’s most populated cities. Rattlesnake Solutions is a company that employs teams who know exactly how to handle these venomous creatures. Although it’s a nuisance to have...
a-z-animals.com

Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner

Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Gardening for You: A narrow window for pruning oaks

Recent colder temperatures are a gift for the season to prune oaks. Recent years have seen the demise of oak species caused by the oak wilt fungus, resulting in a recommended narrow pruning window from January to mid-February. There is a compelling reason for caution of a narrow pruning window...
a-z-animals.com

Watch Boiling Water Turn to Snow in Seconds At The Coldest Place In The World

Watch Boiling Water Turn to Snow in Seconds At The Coldest Place In The World. There is a place in the United States that has been given a rather ominous title. It has been dubbed “Home of the World’s Worst Weather.” That place is New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington, where boiling water can instantly turn to snow.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Bald Eagle Become a Kamikaze and Divebomb a Massive Grizzly Bear

Watch This Bald Eagle Become a Kamikaze and Divebomb a Massive Grizzly Bear. One minute you’re having a nice stroll thinking that you are alone with your thoughts and the next you are attacked from the sky! In this extraordinary clip, we see a bald eagle attack a grizzly bear from above – seemly targeting the bear’s eyes. We think this grizzly got away without being too badly injured. However, the talons of a bald eagle have the potential to cause a lot of problems even for an animal as big as a grizzly bear.

