ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Local LEGO League teams advance to Regional Finals

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpz59_0kfI9rBr00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB ) — Three of the 18 teams competing in this year’s LEGO League Regional Finals are from Walton County Schools.

The STEAM students range from 8-14 years old. Two of the teams are from Emerald Coast Middle School and the other team is from Maude Saunders Elementary School.

25% of the competition is judged by how the team members’ lego robots perform coded tasks.

The other 75% is based on teams’ innovation projects, core values, and robot design and mission strategy.

Bay District’s volunteer Pre-K application open Wednesday

Each team makes a slideshow presentation to give at the competition.

Robotics Coach at Emerald Coast Middle School Kim Shelton said she wishes more kids could be a part of this hands-on learning.

“At our robotics program here at ECMS, we have one class and we’d like to expand to other classes so more students can participate,” Shelton said. “If anyone would like to donate towards that they can call Emerald Coast Middle School and we would love to be able to buy some more robots.”

The LEGO robot kits cost an estimated $400, but they can be taken apart to be used repeatedly.

To learn how you can help support Emerald Coast’s STEAM students, call (850) 622-5026.

The Walton County schools are also looking for a bus driver to take them to their regional competition on February 25th in Niceville. Call the school if you or someone you know would like to volunteer for the position.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Local high school students can apply to GCSC for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local high school students will have the chance to apply to Gulf Coast State College next week for free. The college is waiving the application fee from February 13th through the 17th, for Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County students. Pathway Navigator representatives will be at high schools throughout Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New collegiate school could be coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of 2023. It would be called the collegiate school at FSU Panama City and would be a developmental laboratory research school. Officials said 100 9th...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BDS recognizes National School Counselors Appreciation Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and teachers throughout Bay District Schools took time this week to acknowledge and thank their school counselors.  “Our school counselors work tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure our students have every opportunity for success,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.  This year, Bay District School is […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford routs Beachside to advance in playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team opened the FHSAA playoffs with a 72-34 home victory over Beachside on Thursday night. The Rams were led by Braniya Baker with 22 points and Shakirah Edwards with 15. Rutherford improves to 24-1 and will host Bolles in the Class 4A Region Semifinal on Tuesday, February […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Cottondale’s Kate Ball signs to collegiate level

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Cottondale senior, Kate Ball signed to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama East on Friday afternoon. As a senior, she led the hornets to an incredible 23-4 overall record and a playoff win. Bell led the team this past fall with 83 kills, 188 digs and 58 service aces. While just five […]
COTTONDALE, FL
WMBB

Update: Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School

Editor’s note: The story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School was locked down Friday according to school officials. “A. Crawford Mosley High School is on a temporary hard lockdown while law enforcement officers investigate a possible disturbing comment. All students are safe and we appreciate the swift […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Local cheer coach makes history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach at Florida State University. Goodman began cheering at Florida State in 2010 and four years later she joined the team as the cheerleading coach. She said achieving the accomplishment was not easy.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lineup announced for spring Thunder Beach Rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands will be making their way to the Panhandle for the 25th annual Thunder Beach Rally in just a few months. Officials have announced the musical line-up for the event that will be taking place this Spring. On Wednesday, May 3rd, Buck Cherry will be playing. Then, on Thursday, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Largest Mardi Gras parade in Bay County begins on Friday

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets. The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BDS students put their culinary skills to the test

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — High school students put on their chef hats for the second annual Chartwell Chef’s Challenge. Some Bay, Mosley, and Rutherford High School students spent Tuesday morning learning from professional chefs in a challenge against each other, getting exposure and critiques from real chefs. The challenge takes place in February to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCBFR decreases number of drownings with more lifeguards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Rescue has created a program that has helped decrease the number of drownings. So far, it’s working. Guests at the Boardwalk Beach Resort don’t have to worry as much about drowning in the Gulf. PCBFR is continuing its partnership with Boardwalk Hospitality, putting more lifeguards […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay boys soccer dedicates historic season to coach’s son

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay High School soccer team made history this season, when they won their first district game in six years with the 2-1 win over Pensacola. “The fact that you guys are just talking about in the last practice you were discussing the fact that Bay High hasn’t won a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Port Panama City continues working on the dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy