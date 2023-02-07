Local LEGO League teams advance to Regional Finals

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB ) — Three of the 18 teams competing in this year’s LEGO League Regional Finals are from Walton County Schools.

The STEAM students range from 8-14 years old. Two of the teams are from Emerald Coast Middle School and the other team is from Maude Saunders Elementary School.

25% of the competition is judged by how the team members’ lego robots perform coded tasks.

The other 75% is based on teams’ innovation projects, core values, and robot design and mission strategy.

Each team makes a slideshow presentation to give at the competition.

Robotics Coach at Emerald Coast Middle School Kim Shelton said she wishes more kids could be a part of this hands-on learning.

“At our robotics program here at ECMS, we have one class and we’d like to expand to other classes so more students can participate,” Shelton said. “If anyone would like to donate towards that they can call Emerald Coast Middle School and we would love to be able to buy some more robots.”

The LEGO robot kits cost an estimated $400, but they can be taken apart to be used repeatedly.

To learn how you can help support Emerald Coast’s STEAM students, call (850) 622-5026.

The Walton County schools are also looking for a bus driver to take them to their regional competition on February 25th in Niceville. Call the school if you or someone you know would like to volunteer for the position.

