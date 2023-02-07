Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
KWTX
Hewitt daycare owner claims business shut down without just cause, suing state regulatory agency
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Hewitt day care whose license was revoked by a state regulatory agency earlier this month is suing the agency, claiming her business was shut down without just cause. Shelia Brown, owner of Aspiring Future Leaders Academy, is suing the Texas Health and...
fox44news.com
Texas HHSC hosting job fair for Waco Center for Youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is inviting qualified jobseekers to learn more about a career working for the state during three hiring events this February. The Waco Center for Youth is looking to fill multiple positions – including nurses, psychiatric nursing...
fox44news.com
Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
Fort Hood Police conduct joint active-shooter training
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of Fort Hood and Central Texas community first responders joined forces from February 6-8 for an active-shooter joint training exercise. According to the Fort Hood Press Center, the exercise brought together local municipal first-responders – along with Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services soldiers and civilians – who […]
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
Global packaging company to invest record-breaking $1 billion in Waco
An international company that produces recycled paper packaging products in investing a record-setting $1 billion in a new paper mill in Waco.
fox44news.com
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee
KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
KWTX
Medicaid changes could cause issues for patients and non-profit health clinics
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Patients and non-profit health clinics are bracing themselves for this coming April. Due to the pandemic, Texas changed the policy to medicare coverage to accommodate folks. Now, the expansion will end in April and some people will get dropped from the program. “The fact that there’s...
fox44news.com
Two go to hospital after Heights beating and stabbing
Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – When Harker Heights Police responded to a reported disturbance with a stabbing, they found two men down – with both going to the hospital. The 9-1-1 call came at 8:13 a.m. Thursday, with officers responding to the 600 block of Indian Trail Drive near H-E-B. Officers were told there was a man down on the ground near some white work trucks or vans.
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
coveleaderpress.com
New stop on red requirement at 190/Avenue D intersection
Now that the Business 190 sidewalks and median project is pretty much complete, Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah briefed the Copperas Cove city council regarding one of the 190 intersections and its new crosswalk. Locals traveling westbound on 190 in the far right lane are likely accustomed to not...
fox44news.com
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
fox44news.com
Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
fox44news.com
Aquilla woman killed in Grimes County crash
Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County. Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.
KWTX
Mexia Starbucks employee receives long-awaited ‘Coffee Master’ black apron
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - After three years of waiting for the relaunch of the Starbucks Coffee Academy, a Mexia Starbucks employee went through an extensive program to become a Starbucks Coffee Master, receiving the coveted ‘black apron.’. “Now that things are getting back to normal, they finally relaunched the...
Produce Prescription Programs is changing the way doctors treat chronic illness in Waco
WACO, Texas — You can get a new kind of prescription in Waco and it comes in the form of fruits and veggies. It's part of the Produce Prescription Program. Doctors at Waco Family Medicine decide whether their patients need fresh produce. If needed, a prescription will be made for certain produce, just like if you were to be prescribed a medication. Then, World Hunger Relief helps fulfill the prescription.
fox44news.com
Traffic switch coming to Spring Valley Road
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday. Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple...
Temple, Texas Schools Receive Major Money From Facebook (Meta)
Last night the Temple Chamber of Commerce held their annual Salute to Business banquet featuring keynote speaker Shannon A. Brown. Brown is a recently retired executive with FedEx, and shared several encouraging words for the future of local business while also admiring his visit to Killeen-Temple, Texas. As a proud...
