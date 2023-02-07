Read full article on original website
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: If it ain't broke...
If you asked me to pick one word to describe the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it'd be "safe." Everything about this phone — from its design to its software to its underlying architecture — feels like an attempt to follow the status quo, to avoid rocking the boat at all costs. Even the 200MP sensor on the back, which is absolutely the marquee upgrade this time around, feels like a continuation of the trends first put in motion with last year's 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. OnePlus 11: Two of the best
With an excellent display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a tried and true camera system, and years of software support, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ sets a new benchmark for what you should expect from a premium Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
The OnePlus Keyboard is official, created in collaboration with Keychron
Today, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the OnePlus 11, its long-anticipated OnePlus Pad, and a bunch of other cool gadgets like the Buds Pro 2. While the OnePlus 11 could make its way to our selection of the best Android phones, the company also announced its maiden foray into the unfamiliar PC peripheral enthusiast market. We saw several teasers in the weeks leading up to its launch, but nothing quite prepared us for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. Here are all the juicy details.
The OnePlus Pad is here with an odd camera design and impressive fast charging
iPads dominate the tablet market, but Android tablets saw a resurgence in their demand thanks to the pandemic in 2020. Google's push to optimize Android and its apps for tablets and other big-screen devices with Android 12L further helped. Looking to capitalize on the renewed consumer interest, OnePlus has announced its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad — after months of rumors and leaks. Unlike offerings from most Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus's first effort packs quite a punch, making it a worthy contender to some of our favorite Android tablets.
OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
For the past couple of years, it's seemed like OnePlus has been lost in the woods. After some incredible flagships that paired impressive specs with affordable pricing, the OnePlus 9 seemed to highlight the end of something special. With a controversial update to Android 12 and a botched merger with Oppo's ColorOS, the enthusiast-focused company many fell in love with seemed to be all but gone, something only cemented by the wildly overpriced OnePlus 10 Pro just one year ago.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Powerful sound at a reasonable price
OnePlus has largely shed the flagship killer ethos that once made its phones so appealing to Android enthusiasts, but that spirit lives on in its earbuds. Announced alongside the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer robust audio and killer call quality for an upper-midrange price of $179. Their ANC and battery life is only average for this price point, but these earbuds still offer great value.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: A solid first attempt
We've been hoping to see a OnePlus tablet ever since Oppo came out with its slate last year. During the OnePlus 11 launch, we finally got to see the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The tablet is certainly one of the most exciting products from OnePlus in recent times as it marks the company's foray into a new category. The OnePlus Pad boasts a lot of interesting features and makes full use of the larger OnePlus ecosystem with several software tricks. The good news is that OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be coming to North America, as well as Europe and India. While we wait to fully review the OnePlus Pad later this year, here are our first impressions of the company's first tablet.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Is the folding display worth the extra money?
The Galaxy S23 is the latest from Samsung and also represents the best that the company has to offer. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, awesome camera setup, IP68 rating, and gorgeous 6.1-inch display are all highlights, and it comes at a lower price compared to the Z Flip 4.
Grab this $500 Acer Spin 714 before the best Chromebook around sells out — again
Released last summer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a strong candidate for the best Chrome OS laptop out there. Its strong performance and great 16:10 display make it a worthy alternative to a Windows laptop for those who like the cloud-based simplicity of Chrome OS, and its 2-in-1 design adds another level of versatility for creative work and entertainment. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen so far, so anybody in the market for a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook shouldn't sleep on this deal.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
How to watch today's OnePlus 11 launch event live
The OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Keyboard are all official. The OnePlus Cloud 11 event is now over, and...
The Google Pixel Watch is getting the February 2023 update
Like clockwork, Google rolled out the February 2023 security patch for Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. This month's update is relatively minor, and besides some security fixes, it addresses bugs related to Clear Calling and Bluetooth instability. Last month, the big G dropped the January 2023 security patch for the Pixel Watch a week after the update went live for Pixel phones. This time, the company is doing better and has made the February 2023 firmware live at the same time as its Pixel phones.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Android 14 DP1 puts the focus back on screen-on time
Power users have long used the "screen-on time" or SoT of an Android device as a benchmark to decide how good (or bad) its battery life is. That was until Android 12 arrived, when Google revamped the battery usage screen and started displaying the usage stats over the last 24 hours. Following user feedback, the company again tweaked the battery menu in Android 13's first feature drop to show the usage stats from the last charge instead of 24 hours. In Android 14 DP1, Google has further simplified the battery usage menu to put the focus back on screen time.
Some Google Pixel 7 Pro units are shedding their volume rockers
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones the company has released in recent years. The phones packed key improvements over the Pixel 6 series in almost every department to deliver a better user experience. But every Pixel has some quirks, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. In late December 2022, we reported about the Pixel 7's rear camera glass spontaneously shattering for some. Several Pixel 7 Pro owners report facing another issue with their units: the volume button falling off randomly.
The OnePlus 10T's price slides down to an all-time low
Even though it's only been on the market since August 2022, the OnePlus 10T price has already slipped by $250 on Best Buy, though the purchase does come with the condition to activate your phone right away with your preferred carrier.
