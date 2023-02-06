Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
“Get in the Boat” – Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food
"Get in the Boat" - Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food. You may never get in the water again after watching this one! This brave lady deals with a threat in the water in a super calm way and her male companion is an excellent look out! Nevertheless, it is a sobering reminder of the dangers that lurk in the deep!
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
A 12-year-old boy reeled in a great white shark off Fort Lauderdale. What happened next
Talk about a great catch.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Young boy goes viral after TikTok video shows shark biting him amid spearfishing trip with dad
Manni Alam, an 8-year-old spearfisher from Australia, has gained viral attention on TikTok after he nonchalantly responded when a small shark appeared to have bitten him.
NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova’s victim looked like ‘vegetable’ after eating poison cheesecake: sister
The eyelash stylist who was allegedly fed a slice of poisoned cheesecake by a Russian dominatrix “looked like a vegetable” and could barely move her eyes when her sister found her, the sibling testified in Queens court Wednesday. Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Iryna Kozachenko, 35, described finding her sister Olga Tsvyk nearly passed out in her Forest Hills home, with scores of pills littering the floor of her second-floor bedroom. “She was feeling very bad and she just looked at me, she looked like a vegetable,” Kozachenko told jurors. “She was extremely tired. She could barely move her eyes. It looked like...
Watch Enormous Crocodile Thought To Be 70 Years Old Feast on Feral Pig
The crocodile named Scarface can be seen lifting the feral pig out of the water and thrashing it around.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
Zoogoer hits chimpanzee with water bottle — and the chimp hits back: video
A tourist threw a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee’s enclosure at a zoo — provoking the animal to strike back. Security footage shows a man throwing a plastic bottle toward a chimp at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China on Sunday, Newsflare reported. Once the chimpanzee — known as Diu Na Xing — noticed it in his habitat, he grabbed the bottle and started banging it on the ground, and threw it back into the crowd of tourists. A girl’s eyebrow was allegedly bleeding after being hit by the plastic bottle, and her phone screen was also cracked. The girl can be seen holding her face and walking away from the enclosure. Tourists were advised not to tease the primate, who is well-known for throwing stones, mud and other items at guests of the zoo. Changsha Ecological Zoo’s publicity department reported the case to management and said they will enhance the inspection at the enclosure. The incident caused outrage and concerns online. “I have been there before and could really feel its anger. I saw some tourists provoked it first before it fought back,” one person said on Chinese social media. “Throw the man into the chimpanzee enclosure,” another commented.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas
A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.
People around the world are clamoring to adopt Aya, an orphaned baby born in the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake
The Syrian baby named Aya — Arabic for "a sign from God" — was still attached to her mother by her umbilical cord when she was found.
Wichita Eagle
Pack of 20 bull sharks spotted on the prowl in heart of Australian city, video shows
An Australian man recently spotted a large group of bull sharks swimming in a river that runs through the heart of Brisbane. Paulo Baleeiro had an ideal view of the gathering, looking down on the Brisbane River from the balcony of his high-rise apartment, video shows. The water is murky, but the distinct shapes of the predators below stick out in the greenish-brown river — some gathered together, others lazily swimming solo a few yards away.
msn.com
Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore
Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023
A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
Meet the 11 puppies you CAN actually adopt during Puppy Bowl XIX
Every year, the Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday to promote pet adoption. And every year that you watch the Puppy Bowl, you fall in love with one of the competitors on the field. Suddenly, you find yourself imagining your new and improved life with Odell Barkham or Rob Gronchowski or Aaron Pawdgers (we didn't make those names up).
Deer Seems to be Abducted by Elevated Lights in Video Going Viral Again Years Later
Spotting a deer on a trail cam is far from abnormal. However, what if that trail cam shows little green men abducting the animal?. Several years ago, a Jackson, Mississippi couple, Rainer Shattles and his wife Edith, became puzzled over the origin of an unidentified flying object captured on their trail camera last February.
Comments / 0