Oregon State

New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
New York Post

NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova’s victim looked like ‘vegetable’ after eating poison cheesecake: sister

The eyelash stylist who was allegedly fed a slice of poisoned cheesecake by a Russian dominatrix “looked like a vegetable” and could barely move her eyes when her sister found her, the sibling testified in Queens court Wednesday. Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Iryna Kozachenko, 35, described finding her sister Olga Tsvyk nearly passed out in her Forest Hills home, with scores of pills littering the floor of her second-floor bedroom. “She was feeling very bad and she just looked at me, she looked like a vegetable,” Kozachenko told jurors. “She was extremely tired. She could barely move her eyes. It looked like...
New York Post

Zoogoer hits chimpanzee with water bottle — and the chimp hits back: video

A tourist threw a plastic water bottle into a chimpanzee’s enclosure at a zoo — provoking the animal to strike back. Security footage shows a man throwing a plastic bottle toward a chimp at Changsha Ecological Zoo in southern China on Sunday, Newsflare reported. Once the chimpanzee — known as Diu Na Xing — noticed it in his habitat, he grabbed the bottle and started banging it on the ground, and threw it back into the crowd of tourists. A girl’s eyebrow was allegedly bleeding after being hit by the plastic bottle, and her phone screen was also cracked. The girl can be seen holding her face and walking away from the enclosure. Tourists were advised not to tease the primate, who is well-known for throwing stones, mud and other items at guests of the zoo. Changsha Ecological Zoo’s publicity department reported the case to management and said they will enhance the inspection at the enclosure. The incident caused outrage and concerns online. “I have been there before and could really feel its anger. I saw some tourists provoked it first before it fought back,” one person said on Chinese social media. “Throw the man into the chimpanzee enclosure,” another commented.
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Field & Stream

Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas

A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
Wichita Eagle

Pack of 20 bull sharks spotted on the prowl in heart of Australian city, video shows

An Australian man recently spotted a large group of bull sharks swimming in a river that runs through the heart of Brisbane. Paulo Baleeiro had an ideal view of the gathering, looking down on the Brisbane River from the balcony of his high-rise apartment, video shows. The water is murky, but the distinct shapes of the predators below stick out in the greenish-brown river — some gathered together, others lazily swimming solo a few yards away.
msn.com

Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore

Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023

A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.

