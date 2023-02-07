ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

West Virginia National Guard deploys members to help with East Palestine train derailment

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) deployed members to East Palestine, Ohio to help first responders after a train derailment in the area.

According to a press release, members of the WVNG’s 35th Civil Support Team (CST), based in St. Albans, were deployed on Monday night after the Ohio National Guard contacted the WVNG J3 Joint Operations Center for support with the 150-car train derailment.

The 35th CST prepared to deploy seven personnel, including a nuclear medical science officer, to help collect samples and make sure chemicals were not getting into local water supplies. They also sent a plume model specialist to help forecast potential hazardous material airborne plumes, three survey specialists to help collect air and ground soil samples, and two members of the unit leadership team to help liaise with on-scene counterparts and emergency management officials.

“Our personnel are currently on the ground assisting a combined local, state, and federal
response to this dangerous and life-threatening incident,” said Lt. Col. Jerry Floyd, 35th CST
commander. “Our team members are highly trained for these exact type situations, and we are
proud to provide assistance to our neighbors in Ohio. The Ohio 52nd CST was the very first team
on the ground in 2016 to assist West Virginia during the 2014 Elk River MCHM spill. It’s our
honor to return the favor and provide support for and with them.”

