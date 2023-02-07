Read full article on original website
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Refinery29
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
17 Creepy "One In A Million" Images That Will Probably Leave You Feeling Unsettled
Nothing quite like spiders, clowns, and strange cloud formations to keep you warm at night.
netflixjunkie.com
“…My parents were” – When Ryan Gosling Opened Up About His Mormon Upbringing and Finding His Own Spiritual Identity
Ever since Under The Banner of Heaven hit the TV screens last year, people have started to take a keen interest in religious cults. The golden globe nominated show shone a light on the Mormon communities, particularly the one in the 1980s Utah. While dealing with a true crime incident, the show gives us an inside look into the doctrine. Not many know, but a lot of our favorite stars, including Ryan Gosling, grew up Mormon.
28 Stories From Graveyards, Funeral Homes, And Hospitals That Range From Freaky To Genuinely Heartbreaking
"Now, I am sitting here worrying about 'my' ghost baby. Is it lonely? I hope not."
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson was paid a ridiculous amount for A Few Good Men
By modern cinema’s standards (we’re looking at you, Avatar 2), drama movie A Few Good Men might be considered low-budget, with estimations of the movie’s total production budget ranging from $33 million to $40 million. Although the gamble definitely paid off, with the Tom Cruise movie making...
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie that’s ‘ruining’ people’s childhoods
A horror movie about a cannibalistic Winnie-the-Pooh is making quite an impression overseas.The film from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is proving to be an extremely bankabale hit following its debut in Mexico.Despite having what has been described as an “ultra-low” budget, the film – titled Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey – made just under $1m (£827.4m) at the box office weeks before it’s released in other countries, including the UK, US and Japan.In Blood and Honey, Winnie and another Milne character, Piglet, go on a “cannibalistic rampage” after being abandoned by Christopher RobinThe film, which sees Piglet kill somebody in a...
The history of the shadow people
The TRUE story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?. Have you ever seen something out of the corner of your eye, but when you turn to look, it's gone? Have you ever heard a strange noise at night that can't be explained? Many people have encountered what is known as "shadow people" - mysterious beings that appear in the darkness and vanish without a trace. Some believe these shadow people are real, while others think they are simply a product of our imagination. Let's explore the true story of shadow people - are they real or just a figment of our imagination?
John Wayne Turned Down an Iconic Movie Over Personal Drama That Lost Him ‘Top Western Star of the Year’
Actor John Wayne starred in over 165 movies over the course of his successful career. He starred in several legendary Western films, including Stagecoach and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, but there was one that he turned down. As a result, he lost the “top Western star of the year” award, which sent him into a frustrated spiral.
Shock, Horror: A Love Letter to “Manly” Men
Almost a year ago, I broke up with my boyfriend of four-and-a-half years. I was 36. It was mutual, and as loving as it could be, but it’s always scary to get out of a relationship. Ya know, because of the whole “Am I going to die alone?” issue.
History: Dark Truth of 17 Nursery Rhymes
When I became a mother, I was so excited to bring my baby home. Middle-of-the-night bottle feedings and diaper changes turned into late-night lullabies and bedtime stories. Because I was a huge animal lover, my mother used to taunt me every night by adding words to "The North Wind Doth Blow" nursery rhyme just to make me cry. So, I was guarded and read all words and symbolism before choosing what to read to my own child.
crimereads.com
The Best Reviewed Books of the Month
A look at the month’s best reviewed crime novels, mysteries, and thrillers. A genuine literary event … Others before Ellis have attempted to retool the serial narrative for the internet age. Nothing has felt quite as thrilling as Ellis’s year-long, hour-by-hour performance of The Shards … Any lingering uncertainty that its brilliance lay more in the recitation than the writing can be dispensed with. The Shards isn’t just Ellis’s strongest novel since the 90s, it’s a full-spectrum triumph, incorporating and subverting everything he’s done before and giving us, if we follow the book’s ingenious, gleefully self-aware conceit, nothing less than the Ellis origin story”
Love, betrayal and "Getting Smarter": The story behind Barbara Feldon's rise to fame as Agent 99
You know her as Agent 99, the sophisticated, velvet-tongued superspy from "Get Smart." But long before actress Barbara Feldon landed that plum role in Mel Brooks and Buck Henry's classic TV series, she was an aspiring model and dancer, fresh out of Pittsburgh. And in her latest book "Getting Smarter" (with a limited edition hardcover available exclusively via her website) Feldon shares the incredible story behind her rise to fame — a cautionary tale on one hand, and a remarkable narrative about love and perseverance on the other.
"National Velvet": Behind the Scenes of the Beloved Movie Starring Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney, and Angela Lansbury
It's one of the most beloved feature films of all time, and it made a star out of its then-very young leading lady, who would grow up to be an Oscar-winning actress (and ultimately a Royal Dame!).
Collider
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Don’t underestimate Cupid – he’s not the chubby cherub you associate with Valentine’s Day
Ancient Greece and Rome may have handed down the image of rosy-cheeked Cupids, but their myths about him explore the messier – sometimes scarier – sides of love.
Scottish Bloke Explains Why Appalachian Spookiness Can't Hold a Candle to His Homeland's Creepy Reputation
There may be a reason for this...
Pride And Prejudice: 6+ Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The 2005 Movie
The 2005 movie, Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley is a top-tier adaptation, so I had many thoughts as I rewatched. Here are a few of them.
10 Facts About Maya Angelou
Dr. Maya Angelou’s verses are at the very heart of the American experience—yet she didn’t start out as a poet.
