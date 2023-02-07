Read full article on original website
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
NFL Draft Profile: Cephus Johnson III, Quarterback, Southeastern La. Lions
ESPN Analysts Predict Georgia Will Be Back in the Playoff
This past January, Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. With a ton of returning talent and another rich recruiting class, Georgia is in a prime position to defend their title in 2023. To do that, Georgia will first have to...
WATCH: Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark on UCLA Beating Oregon State
UCLA men's basketball guards Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark spoke with the media following the Bruins' 62-47 win over Oregon State on Thursday night. Bailey talked about his career night and the importance of high-percentage shots of, while Clark talked about breaking out of his slump and preparing for Saturday's game against Oregon.
Hurts, Mahomes To Make Texas-sized History
For 57 years, the Super Bowl has been the biggest annual football game in the world. Winning the National Football League’s championship game immortalizes the career for every player lucky enough to win it. But when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field in Glendale, Arizona,...
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Add Elite Backfield Duo?
The Baltimore Ravens' run game has long been considered a strength of their offense due to the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson along with a host of running backs to pair with him in the backfield. Despite the need at wide receiver, could the Ravens look to upgrade their run game further come the NFL Draft?
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
Jaguars Mailbag: Super Bowl Week Predictions, Pro Bowl Impact and More
The Super Bowl is finally here. In roughly 48 hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle to determine who is the most dominant team in football. A lot will change in 2023 and beyond, but a Super Bowl win never goes away, and that is what each franchise is chasing.
College Football Bombshell: Texas, Oklahoma To Join SEC in 2024
College football realignment took another bombshell turn as Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in time for the 2024 football season, one year earlier than it was expected they would move. The Big 12 confirmed the news on Thursday night and comes after a year of speculation that the...
From 7-year sub to Pro Bowl, Seahawks playoffs, Geno Smith NFL comeback player of the year
From forgotten and, as he acknowledges, potentially out of the year to NFL comeback player of the year. Geno Smith just got recognized for coming all the way back. The Seahawks’ doubted quarterback who after seven years as a backup for four teams replaced Russell Wilson for Seattle’s 2022 season — then broke four team passing records, three of them Wilson’s, on the way to his first Pro Bowl selection and first career playoff start, won the comeback award Thursday. It was announced at the league’s nationally televised NFL Honors event in Phoenix, part of festivities for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Still Heartbroken Over Playoff Loss: ‘We Let the World Down’
Considering all they went through before and during the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to be the team of destiny, as anything short of a Super Bowl win would've resulted in complete disappointment. Instead, Buffalo's season ended with images of snow-filled sadness and frustration after a 27-10 loss...
Tua’s Offseason Judo Plan ... And Our Suggestion
Pitching a new promotion for Subway, Tua Tagovailoa made the rounds at Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII on Friday and spoke to the media to the first time since he sustained his second official concussion of 2022. That latest concussion, which happened on Christmas Day during the home loss...
Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft
While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.
Patrick Mahomes Beats Out Bills’ Josh Allen, Gives Thanks for Winning NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
