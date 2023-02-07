ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead Justice Court Report: January 2023

Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Lori Hulse and Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 1,537 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
RIVERHEAD, NY
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Five suspects sought in armed robbery at Smithtown jewelry store

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Feb. 8. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store. The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers allegedly smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry. The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, then split up and fled in two other vehicles. There were no injuries.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Massapequa Best Western Motel Robbed at Knifepoint, Authorities Say

The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:44 am in Massapequa. According to Detectives, a male suspect entered the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located at 5080 Sunrise Highway. He approached a female employee at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife in his hand.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
NCPD: Woman Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash with 10 Year-Old in Vehicle

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Lawrence. According to Police, Defendant Rachael Hess, 44, of 796 Lanett Avenue, Far Rockaway was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Black Honda HRV operated by a 37-year-old male, who then collided with a gray Jeep operated by a 46-year-old male who were stopped at a red light.
LAWRENCE, NY
DA: Shirley man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from RVs at Wading River shop

A Shirley man was indicted today for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles at a Wading River RV sales and service shop. Blaise Marckesano, 38, stole the catalytic converters from W.E.S Trailer Services between Dec. 11-13, 2021, according to a press release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and use precious metals that can be “more valuable than gold” and a prime target for theft, the press release states.
SHIRLEY, NY
Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say

The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
EAST MEADOW, NY
EAST HAMPTON, NY
