Cops: Tobacco/vape compliance check in Riverhead produces two arrests
Riverhead Town Police report charging two Riverhead men in a tobacco/vape compliance check at 13 retail vendors in Riverhead yesterday. Police worked with Riverhead Community Awareness Program to conduct the compliance check, targeting the sale of tobacco and vape products to persons under the age of 21. Nikul Patel, 22,...
Riverhead Justice Court Report: January 2023
Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Lori Hulse and Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 1,537 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
Sanitation Worker Airlifted After Garbage Truck Crashes In Riverhead
A sanitation worker is recovering after a garbage truck crashed on Long Island Friday morning, Feb. 10. The incident happened just before 10 a.m. in Riverhead on Kirby Lane, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Investigators said the truck was backing up when it collided with a parked dump...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9
TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
Sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck seriously injured in accident Friday morning
Riverhead Town Police are seeking information about a motor vehicle accident in Jamesport this morning that seriously injured a sanitation worker riding on the back of a garbage truck. Police said a garbage truck backed into a parked dump truck on Kirby Lane in Jamesport shortly before 10 o’clock this...
Cops: Bronx teen operated stolen vehicle, charged with criminal possession of stolen property
A Bronx teenager was charged with criminal possession of stolen property today after Riverhead Police found him operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen by the New York City Police Department, according to a police press release. Police said a 17-year-old male was operating a stolen 2020 Kia Forte...
Man wanted for at least 2 burglaries in Nassau County
According to detectives, an unknown male broke the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Ave. in Franklin Square on Jan. 28 at 2:50 a.m.
longisland.com
Smithtown Jewelry Store Robbed by Gang of Gun-Wielding Suspects, Police Say
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Five suspects sought in armed robbery at Smithtown jewelry store
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating the armed robbery of a Smithtown jewelry store that occurred on Feb. 8. A woman, wearing a face mask, was buzzed into L.I. Gold Mine, located at 135 West Main St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. The woman held the door open as four masked men, two displaying handguns, entered the store. The owner and an employee were held at gunpoint while the robbers allegedly smashed display cases and stole assorted jewelry. The five suspects drove away from the scene in a minivan, which they parked a short distance away, then split up and fled in two other vehicles. There were no injuries.
longisland.com
Alleged Queens Drug Dealer Arrested in Connection with Fatal Overdose of Nassau County Resident
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Queens man at 5:40pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Valley Stream. According to Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident, led to the arrest of Defendant Derrick Perry, 48, of 112-04 167th Street, Jamaica.
longisland.com
Massapequa Best Western Motel Robbed at Knifepoint, Authorities Say
The Seventh Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 4:44 am in Massapequa. According to Detectives, a male suspect entered the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located at 5080 Sunrise Highway. He approached a female employee at the front desk and demanded money while holding a knife in his hand.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglaries In Franklin Square, Valley Stream
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged burglary and another attempted burglary. The burglary took place in Franklin Square around 2:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the CardSmart store located at 326 Dogwood Ave. According to Nassau County...
longisland.com
NCPD: Woman Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving Crash with 10 Year-Old in Vehicle
The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a DWI Leandra’s Law arrest that occurred on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Lawrence. According to Police, Defendant Rachael Hess, 44, of 796 Lanett Avenue, Far Rockaway was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse southbound on Rockaway Turnpike near Broadway when she struck a Black Honda HRV operated by a 37-year-old male, who then collided with a gray Jeep operated by a 46-year-old male who were stopped at a red light.
DA: Shirley man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from RVs at Wading River shop
A Shirley man was indicted today for allegedly stealing six catalytic converters from recreational vehicles at a Wading River RV sales and service shop. Blaise Marckesano, 38, stole the catalytic converters from W.E.S Trailer Services between Dec. 11-13, 2021, according to a press release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and use precious metals that can be “more valuable than gold” and a prime target for theft, the press release states.
longisland.com
Two Suspects Attempt to Pry Open East Meadow Bank ATM, Police Say
The Third Squad reports the details of an Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:30 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, two unknown adult males walked into a Bank of America located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to pry open the ATM, damaging the machine in the process.
longislandbusiness.com
Cops Seeking Man Who Made Off with $6,500 in Jackets from Huntington Station Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole jackets from a Huntington Station store in November 2022. Two men stole three Moose Knuckles jackets and three Canada Goose jackets from Saks Fifth Avenue,...
Man Steals Numerous Catalytic Converters From Long Island RV Dealer, DA Says
A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing numerous catalytic converters from a Long Island RV dealer.Blaise Marckesano, of Shirley, was arraigned on more than a dozen criminal charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Prosecutors said Marckesano stole six catalytic con…
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
27east.com
Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning
The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
