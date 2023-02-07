A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to serve 9 years in federal prison for the offense of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 33-year-old Mark Brand appeared for his sentencing hearing yesterday before United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. At a guilty plea hearing last year, Brand admitted that he attempted to flee from law enforcement officers in the City of Cape Girardeau during a criminal investigation in October 2019. A high-speed pursuit ensued. Brand eventually lost control of his car and crashed, at which point he tried to run away on foot. He was apprehended after a short foot chase. A backpack was found lying on the ground near Brand’s car, which contained a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver. Brand is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon, including a 2009 federal drug-trafficking conviction. After serving the 9 year sentence, Brand will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.

