Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police
The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
kzimksim.com
Two found dead in Jackson during welfare check
On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., Jackson police received a call in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive for a welfare check. The reporting party said they had not heard from the residents in several days and were concerned. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact. The officers then attempted to check other doors and windows to make contact. An officer was able to see into the residence through an open window and saw a person on the ground that was not responding. Officers then forced entry into the residence and located a deceased male and a deceased female. It is an on-going investigation. Thus far, the investigation has revealed this to be an apparent murder-suicide.
YAHOO!
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton
Police have arrested a man they say has been robbing people in South Fulton and using a dating app to find his victims. Authorities told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the suspect was using the dating app Grindr, which is primarily used by gay men, to find unsuspecting victims, meet them along Old National Highway and rob them at gunpoint minutes later.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years on gun charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared before his sentencing hearing on Thursday, February 9. He was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm. According to a...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County rape and burglary suspect arrested in Hickman County
A Calloway County rape and burglary suspect was arrested Tuesday in Hickman County. Deputies from Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Counties arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley late Tuesday night for an incident that occurred last month. Graves County deputies received information of a possible location Riley was hiding out in rural eastern...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested in separate drug investigations, deputies say
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations. According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry. On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in...
KFVS12
MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
kzimksim.com
Cape Girardeau Man Sentenced to Serve 9 Years in Federal Prison
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to serve 9 years in federal prison for the offense of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 33-year-old Mark Brand appeared for his sentencing hearing yesterday before United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. At a guilty plea hearing last year, Brand admitted that he attempted to flee from law enforcement officers in the City of Cape Girardeau during a criminal investigation in October 2019. A high-speed pursuit ensued. Brand eventually lost control of his car and crashed, at which point he tried to run away on foot. He was apprehended after a short foot chase. A backpack was found lying on the ground near Brand’s car, which contained a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver. Brand is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon, including a 2009 federal drug-trafficking conviction. After serving the 9 year sentence, Brand will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.
KFVS12
3 officers on leave after deadly, officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
KFVS12
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
KFVS12
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau

A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge
A Mayfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on a weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the ATF and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, announced that 29-year-old Jed Wilson was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The case...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman
A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
kzimksim.com
Fire deaths in Kennett ruled accidental
A January fire in Kennett that resulted in the death of multiple people has been ruled an accident. Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis reports the fire occurred on January 13th at a home on Masterson Street. When Fire Department personnel arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the single story brick residence and immediately began firefighting operations. Firefighters later found two deceased victims inside the residence. Davis says that the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Unit has concluded that the origin of the fire was in the attic area over the living room. The cause of the fire was a failure or malfunction of the energized electrical circuits and the fire has been classified as accidental.
Comments / 0