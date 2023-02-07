In Minecraft, the player can use a number of commands, one of these is the teleport, and in this guide, we will go over how to use it in the game. To teleport in Minecraft, you will need to have commands enabled either by being a server administrator or having cheats enabled in-game. After that, to teleport, all you need to do is type the following commands into the chatbox - this method is for the java version of Minecraft, except for the first two commands.

