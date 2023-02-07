ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

104.1 WIKY

U.S. House votes 419-0 to condemn ‘brazen’ Chinese spy balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously backed a resolution condemning the incursion of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week as “a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.”. The House voted 419-0 for the resolution, five days after the U.S. Air Force shot...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
CBS Minnesota

Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say

WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
WASHINGTON, DC
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
104.1 WIKY

China says it declined phone call with U.S. over balloon incident

BEIJING (Reuters) – China declined a proposed phone call with the United States because the U.S. side hadn’t created “an appropriate atmosphere” for the call, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The U.S. side’s insistence on shooting down China’s civilian unmanned airship was a...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. fighter jet shoots down object over Canada, Trudeau says

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday, the second such shootdown in as many days, as North America appeared on heightened alert following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the...
ALASKA STATE
104.1 WIKY

FBI says Chinese balloon analysis effort is in early stages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has only recovered very limited physical evidence from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down into the ocean on Saturday, and it has not yet been able to get enough information to assess its capabilities, senior bureau officials familiar with the operation said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Russia says it’s ready to work on Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone

(Reuters) – Russia said on Thursday that it was ready to continue work on creating a safety zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after the head of state nuclear firm Rosatom met with U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in Moscow. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized...
104.1 WIKY

Greenpeace to sue EU over ‘green’ label for gas and nuclear

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Greenpeace will take the European Commission to court over its decision to include gas and nuclear energy in the EU’s list of investments that can be labelled as “green”, the campaign group said on Thursday. Greenpeace requested a formal review in September of...

