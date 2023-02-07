ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaviota, CA

Caltrans: Right lane remains closed along northbound HWY 101 near Gaviota

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rzLN_0kfI8LQA00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – If you’ve driven along northbound Highway 101 lately, you may have experienced delays.

This is because the right lane is currently closed.

"We began this work on January 10 following those major storms that hit our area," said Alexa Bertola, public information officer for Caltrans District 5. "We have been clearing rocks from the hillside and we have been repairing and replacing the netting they hold those rocks in."

So far, crews have been able to remove 50,000 pounds of rock from that area.

"That’s good, those fences have been working now for.. wow. Over ten years. It’s been keeping the roads clear," said driver Janene Harris of Buellton.

This emergency project was one of two initiated to open the highway after the storms throughout the Gaviota area.

The project includes rock removal, rock netting repair and replacement.

"We are really trying to clean these rocks on the hillside ... repair the netting as well as replace it in some spots, as well as make this highway safe for all travelers," said Bertola.

The Caltrans engineering team determined that the nets and drapery need to be repaired in order to reopen the second lane.

So between now and the next few weeks, if you’re driving along Highway 101 northbound, Caltrans said to expect delays.

Caltrans said construction expects to continue for at least the next three to four weeks.

