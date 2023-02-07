Read full article on original website
sporf.com
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes Premier League top four predictions as he reveals Man Utd ‘worry’
JAMIE CARRAGHER has made his top four predictions, while admitting his Manchester United "worry". The race for Champions League qualification is set to hot up in the coming weeks, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Man United and Newcastle currently occupying the spots. Just one point separates fourth-placed Toon from Tottenham -...
Explainer-Soccer-Premier League's charges against Manchester City
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Premier League has charged Manchester City with alleged violations of its regulations, starting from 2009 and continuing into the current 2022-23 season. For every season from 2009-10 to 2017-18, Manchester City are alleged to have breached rules that require clubs to provide accurate financial information to give the league a "true and fair view" of the club's revenues, including sponsorships, and operating costs.
AOL Corp
Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
Watch: Fernando Torres Has His Say, Gerrard or Lampard?
The former Liverpool striker has revealed his decision on the Gerrard vs Lampard debate, as well as Anfield vs Stamford Bridge
40 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
These players all starred for their countries on the international stage, but when it came to the Premier League, it was a whole different story
BBC
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE: Premier League latest as Spurs look to build on Man City win
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 22
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 22! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
BBC
Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman says a few Premier League clubs have ability to 'distort market'
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says he understands fans calling for more spending but warns a few Premier League clubs now have the "ability to distort the market". In a statement with Spurs' latest financial results, Levy said the level of spending in the top flight is "unsustainable" for most clubs.
Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Everton Defender
Jurgen Klopp's Reds may need to look for defensive reinforcements earlier than expected after a nightmare season so far.
Jadon Sancho Scores First EPL Goal Since September As Man Utd Fight Back To Draw With Leeds
The Red Devils had been 2-0 down when Sancho came on. But Sancho's goal made it 2-2 after Marcus Rashford had given United hope with a fine headed finish on 62 minutes.
Tottenham ‘eye Benfica talent guru’ if transfer chief is banned over Juventus scandal
TOTTENHAM are reportedly eyeing up Benfica "transfer guru" Rui Pedro Braz if director of football Fabio Paratici is handed a ban from English football. Paratici, 50, was given a two-and-a-half-year suspension from Italian competition last month for his part in the Juventus transfer scandal. He spent 11 years with the...
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
Pep Guardiola explains desire to stay at Man City despite Premier League charges
Pep Guardiola has vowed to stay at Manchester City and said he is even more determined to remain with the champions after the Premier League charged them with 115 breaches of financial regulations.City could face potential punishments including being expelled from the Premier League, being stripped of their titles, having a points deduction or a fine if they are found guilty and Guardiola complained that City are already being condemned, rather than being deemed innocent until proven guilty.Last year, Guardiola said he would walk away from City if he found out he was being lied to by the club’s...
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
Chelsea ‘to listen to offers for Christian Pulisic this summer’ with £58m winger expected to lead Stamford Bridge exodus
CHRISTIAN PULISIC is reportedly “set to lead a summer clearout” at Chelsea. The American winger, 24, joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019. The star has tasted Champions League success in West London but he has struggled for regular action. And this term he has been...
