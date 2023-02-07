Pep Guardiola has vowed to stay at Manchester City and said he is even more determined to remain with the champions after the Premier League charged them with 115 breaches of financial regulations.City could face potential punishments including being expelled from the Premier League, being stripped of their titles, having a points deduction or a fine if they are found guilty and Guardiola complained that City are already being condemned, rather than being deemed innocent until proven guilty.Last year, Guardiola said he would walk away from City if he found out he was being lied to by the club’s...

