Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Reuters

Explainer-Soccer-Premier League's charges against Manchester City

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Premier League has charged Manchester City with alleged violations of its regulations, starting from 2009 and continuing into the current 2022-23 season. For every season from 2009-10 to 2017-18, Manchester City are alleged to have breached rules that require clubs to provide accurate financial information to give the league a "true and fair view" of the club's revenues, including sponsorships, and operating costs.
AOL Corp

Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United

(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 22

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 22! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
BBC

'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'

After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
The Independent

Pep Guardiola explains desire to stay at Man City despite Premier League charges

Pep Guardiola has vowed to stay at Manchester City and said he is even more determined to remain with the champions after the Premier League charged them with 115 breaches of financial regulations.City could face potential punishments including being expelled from the Premier League, being stripped of their titles, having a points deduction or a fine if they are found guilty and Guardiola complained that City are already being condemned, rather than being deemed innocent until proven guilty.Last year, Guardiola said he would walk away from City if he found out he was being lied to by the club’s...
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...

