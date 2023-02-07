Read full article on original website
progameguides.com
How to get Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece – Roblox
Roblox ARPG Pixel Piece takes its inspiration from the classic pirate-themed anime title One Piece. It’s a game of exploration and fast-paced combat, as you level up your character to improve their combat skills so that you can sail to new islands and take on even bigger, more lucrative mobs and bosses. You’ll also be completing quests and gaining powerful fruits and other items to help your development, which includes becoming a Marine. Below we’ll explain how to get the Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece so you can do just that.
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
otakuusamagazine.com
My Hero Academia Manga Has HOW Many Copies in Circulation?!
My Hero Academia is one of the most popular franchises out now, and we have the numbers to prove it. Last Friday, February 3, the official Twitter account for the My Hero Academia manga said that there are now more than 85 million copies of the manga in circulation around the globe. That’s up about 20 million in a year. In January 2022, there were about 65 million copies of the manga series in circulation. The official accounts chose to share this good news on Friday because that was also the date that the 37th volume of the manga got shipped in Japan.
progameguides.com
Hogwarts Legacy Performance vs Fidelity Mode – Which is Better?
Hogwarts Legacy is a wizarding open-world RPG. In Hogwarts Legacy, you can customize your appearance and your wand. Developer Avalanche Software has also added several graphical options for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for players to choose them. Picking the correct graphics mode for you can be challenging; in this guide, we'll break down which is best; Performance mode or Fidelity Mode.
progameguides.com
How to unlock Witcher’s Silver Sword for free in Fortnite
Fortnite players now have the ability to unlock the famed Geralt of Rivia, and players who want to go the extra mile can get some free cosmetics along with him. Epic Games unveiled the School of Llama, and completing the quests there will reward players with the Witcher's Silver Sword free of charge.
progameguides.com
Minecraft All the Mods 8 Full Mod List
With each Minecraft update, you have lots of mods available to try. Sometimes it's hard to keep track of them as there are so many of them. But thanks to some intelligent people, there are Minecraft mod packs where you have everything you need in one place. One of the best packs is All the Mods 8, which contains hundreds of Minecraft mods.
progameguides.com
How to Teleport in Minecraft (2023)
In Minecraft, the player can use a number of commands, one of these is the teleport, and in this guide, we will go over how to use it in the game. To teleport in Minecraft, you will need to have commands enabled either by being a server administrator or having cheats enabled in-game. After that, to teleport, all you need to do is type the following commands into the chatbox - this method is for the java version of Minecraft, except for the first two commands.
My Hero Academia Artist Revives Prequel Series in New Sketch
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its run last Summer, but the artist behind the spin-off has brought back its lead hero with a new sketch honoring the prequel series! The spin-off series set a few years before the events of the main series focused on Koichi Haimawari, a local hero who decides to help out ...
progameguides.com
Can you play Fortnite on Mac?
Fortnite players can comfortably play on their PC and console, but when it comes to Mac it can be more difficult to play. After Epic implemented changes in Fortnite intentionally to bypass the App Store payments system, Apple decided to block the game from the App Store. There are ways to enjoy the game even when the game is still blocked. These are the only ways to play Fortnite on Mac at present.
progameguides.com
How to get the DOORS booth in PLS DONATE – Roblox
In the popular, community-oriented and ecommerce-esque experience PLS DONATE, players are invited to create products (including clothing, gamepasses, etc.) and then offer said products to other users in exchange for Robux. Players can also purchase various booths to sell their products from, including the one we'll be discussing in this brief guide—the DOORS booth. While equipping different booths doesn't offer any special bonus or perk, they can make your character stand out and possibly help you bring in some more donations in turn! Continue reading below to learn more about how to unlock the highly-coveted DOORS booth.
progameguides.com
Where to find all Safhe Shatranj Chess Pieces in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact uses chess pieces as common motifs, and you'll find one instance of this while exploring the giant chessboard in Safhe Shatranj. The missing pieces in the area can be filled with Chess Pieces modeled after key locations in Sumeru's desert region. Collecting all five can be used to unlock a World Quest called Apocalypse Lost, as well as a giant chessboard puzzle.
IGN
Metroid Prime Remastered Reveal Trailer
The classic GameCube first person adventure, Metroid Prime, is finally getting a remaster, and it's available today! Check out the trailer showcasing multiple control options.
Kotaku
Nintendo Switch Gets Game Boy, GBA Games Today
Nintendo just announced as part of its latest Direct that a range of Game Boy games will be coming to the Switch’s online service. They’ll include Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games, but there’s a catch for the latter. The company spent most...
The Verge
Advance Wars remakes finally get a release date
It’s been just one month shy of a year since Nintendo delayed the Advance Wars remakes, “in light of recent world events.” Since then, the games have sat in limbo with no word on when Nintendo would actually release them. Now, with the company’s first direct of 2023, Advance Wars 1 and 2 will launch on April 21st.
ComicBook
New PS4 First-Person Shooter Leaked Ahead of Announcement
A new PS4 first-person shooter game has leaked ahead of its announcement. The FPS genre is perhaps bigger than it ever has been thanks to the likes of Call of Duty, Battlefield, Apex Legends, DOOM, Far Cry, Halo, and Counter-Strike. That said, for many, the peak of first-person shooters was the 1990s. This era of first-person shooters was so popular that 90s retro first-person shooters persist and are popular to this day despite all the technological advancements that make aspects of them obsolete. That said, if you like this style of first-person shooters, and if you're on PS4, then we have some good news; one of the best 90s-style first-person shooters in recent times is coming to PS4.
progameguides.com
How to get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy
In Hogwarts Legacy, you can brew several unique potions using different types of ingredients. Every ingredient added will make the potion distinct, and among them, Fluxweed stem is a very special ingredient that can be used to make Focus-based potions. Here is how you can get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy.
progameguides.com
Marvel Snap update brings much-needed nerfs to Zabu and Silver Surfer
The meta of Marvel Snap has recently featured two powerful archetypes in Zabu and Silver Surfer. Zabu alone has been one of the most-played cards in the game, making just about any and every archetype stronger, while Silver Surfer's most optimized lists were just behind Zabu in both play rate and power. However, a shadow update has brought previously-leaked nerfs to fruition, weakening both Zabu and Silver Surfer in the process.
progameguides.com
How to get the spell for Avada Kedavra (Killing Curse) in Hogwarts Legacy
In Hogwarts Legacy, you can learn all the three Unforgivable Curses and use it against others without consequences. Although it is extremely dangerous to use these spells in the wizarding world but it's certainly an asset for a witch or wizard. Its the most powerful spell in the Dark Arts which is used as a last resort if all else fails. Here's how to get the spell for Avada kedavra (Killing Curse) in Hogwarts Legacy.
