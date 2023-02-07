ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

KRON4 News

Arrest made in October 2022 shooting

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting

SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home

GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man and woman were arrested after a chase ensued in the streets of Salinas. Alexis Villafuerte, 23, and Carolina Anaya, 23, were arrested a taken to Monterey County Jail. Police said Villafuerte was driving too fast and ran a stop sign. When an officer told him to stop The post Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested after firing gun in public

Watsonville Police collect spent shell casings on the 500 block of Waker Street Saturday. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said officers responded to reports of numerous shots fired around 4pm. Officers found shell casings in a market parking lot. Within minutes police caught up with the suspect, Jose Martinez, 41, walking nearby with a handgun tucked in his waistband. He was taken into custody on a host of charges, including a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, having a loaded firearm in public, being on probation while in possession of a firearm and others. The gun, Pulido said, was also reported as stolen out of Santa Clara County. No injuries were reported.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence

OAKLAND -- A former worker at a federal women's prison in Alameda County was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Enrique Chavez to four more months than prosecutors recommended. His term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.Chavez pleaded guilty in October to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.RELATED ARTICLE: Former Dublin prison warden going to trial over inmate abuseChavez was the fifth employee at the Dublin prison to be charged...
DUBLIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Modesto man dies after Fremont's first fatal crash of 2023

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a car crash Monday night, the Fremont Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive where one of the drivers had the Fremont Fire Department help him get out of […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a family has reported a woman missing and she was last seen Wednesday night. Joanna Vargas is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5'2 and weighs 145 pounds, with a bear tattoo on her left-hand ring finger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Greenfield Police The post Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police revealed new information and video Tuesday of an ambush-style shooting of an officer by a suspect who was "on a quest to kill San Jose police officers."At a press conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the suspect, identified as Noe Orlando Mendoza, had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations.The evening/early morning culminated with SWAT officers surrounding Mendoza's home on the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. at around 3:10 a.m.During a furry of gunfire, a SWAT officer was wounded. Mendoza then surrendered soon after his final volley of gunshots.At the news...
SAN JOSE, CA

