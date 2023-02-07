Read full article on original website
2 teens, 2 adults arrested in Bay Area drug bust, sheriff says
A drug operation at a home in San Leandro was shut down, officials said Thursday.
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
Three die of apparent fentanyl overdoses inside Gilroy home
GILROY -- Three people died Monday of apparent fentanyl overdoses and a four was revived using Narcan inside a home in unincorporated Gilroy. The Santa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Monday to assist CalFire in a medical emergency at a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane.Upon arrival, deputies located four unresponsive adults. They immediately provided medical aid and administered Narcan.Unfortunately, 3 adults inside the residence were pronounced dead and one adult was transported to a nearby hospital. Investigators suspect fentanyl was involved in the deaths, but the coroner will determine the...
San Francisco Examiner
Family sentenced after running human trafficking ring at Peninsula daycare
Three of the four family members who were convicted of running a human trafficking ring out of a Peninsula daycare center have been sentenced to multiple years in prison, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday. A San Mateo County Superior Court judge sentenced Joshua Gamos, 46, to nine...
Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man and woman were arrested after a chase ensued in the streets of Salinas. Alexis Villafuerte, 23, and Carolina Anaya, 23, were arrested a taken to Monterey County Jail. Police said Villafuerte was driving too fast and ran a stop sign. When an officer told him to stop The post Salinas couple arrested after high-speed chase appeared first on KION546.
Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall. Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day. The post Thief stole over $10,000 in jewelry from Salinas mall appeared first on KION546.
Husband accused of intentional Tesla crash off cliff barred from contacting wife
Patel is denying he tried to kill his family when their car plunged in a 250 feet drop off a cliff off Highway 1 called the Devil’s Slide at the beginning of last month.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
pajaronian.com
Man arrested after firing gun in public
Watsonville Police collect spent shell casings on the 500 block of Waker Street Saturday. Michelle Pulido, spokeswoman for Watsonville Police, said officers responded to reports of numerous shots fired around 4pm. Officers found shell casings in a market parking lot. Within minutes police caught up with the suspect, Jose Martinez, 41, walking nearby with a handgun tucked in his waistband. He was taken into custody on a host of charges, including a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, having a loaded firearm in public, being on probation while in possession of a firearm and others. The gun, Pulido said, was also reported as stolen out of Santa Clara County. No injuries were reported.
Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence
OAKLAND -- A former worker at a federal women's prison in Alameda County was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Enrique Chavez to four more months than prosecutors recommended. His term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.Chavez pleaded guilty in October to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.RELATED ARTICLE: Former Dublin prison warden going to trial over inmate abuseChavez was the fifth employee at the Dublin prison to be charged...
Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator
By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
Modesto man dies after Fremont's first fatal crash of 2023
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a car crash Monday night, the Fremont Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:27 p.m. at the intersection of Niles Boulevard and Hillview Drive where one of the drivers had the Fremont Fire Department help him get out of […]
Teens target strangers in Orbeez attacks in San Mateo Co. as part of TikTok trend: sheriff's office
"A toy gun is a toy gun until it is used to victimize others." There's shock in San Carlos after authorities said groups of teens are using toy guns to shoot gel balls at random people.
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said a family has reported a woman missing and she was last seen Wednesday night. Joanna Vargas is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5'2 and weighs 145 pounds, with a bear tattoo on her left-hand ring finger. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Greenfield Police The post Greenfield Police need help locating missing woman appeared first on KION546.
San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police revealed new information and video Tuesday of an ambush-style shooting of an officer by a suspect who was "on a quest to kill San Jose police officers."At a press conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the suspect, identified as Noe Orlando Mendoza, had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations.The evening/early morning culminated with SWAT officers surrounding Mendoza's home on the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. at around 3:10 a.m.During a furry of gunfire, a SWAT officer was wounded. Mendoza then surrendered soon after his final volley of gunshots.At the news...
