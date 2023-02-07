Read full article on original website
Deadly Cass County crash involving Amtrak train leads to talk of uncontrolled crossing dangers
That crash was a reminder of last summer’s passenger train crash in rural Missouri, which involved more than 250 people on board.
FedEx driver dies in collision with Amtrak train outside Kansas City
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Tuesday morning in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a FedEx truck.
Another semi crash closes WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday on Interstate 70.
KMBC.com
FBI investigating bank robbery on State Line Road in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for a man who held up a Commerce Bank location in Kansas City. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road in Kansas City. The FBI is looking for a light-skinned male with a...
KMBC.com
Widespread snow surprises overnight, slick road conditions and closings reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you don’t have to be on the roads Thursday morning, officials urge you to stay home. A surprise snowstorm overnight created slick, hazardous road conditions across the Kansas City area and spawned dozens of closings and thousands of power outages. Temperatures cooled more...
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
KMBC.com
Heavy, slushy snow stranded trucks and lines of cars on some highways Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials had a plea for motorists Thursday morning – if you can stay home, then stay home and off the roads. A snowstorm overnight created a mess on area roadways with heavy, wet and slushy snow. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download the...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police requesting information about October 2021 shooting death of Joseph Young
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is requesting help in the case of Joseph Young's homicide. Young's body was found in a vehicle in October 2021 after police responded to a crash in the area of Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street. Officers found the 57-year-old Young...
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
KMBC.com
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
KMBC.com
Man, woman killed in double shooting on 28th Street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting late Wednesday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace, according to Kansas City police. Police were called out to the area just after 9:30 p.m. on a...
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
kcur.org
Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it
One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KMBC.com
Deeper concerns raised about environmental impact of potential South Kansas City landfill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On her south Kansas City property, civil engineer Tricia O’Connell has taken a deeper look than most of us at the impact of a potential landfill in the area. She is also concerned since the landfill would sit right across from her home. O'Connell...
3 stabbed, 1 shot Wednesday night at Riverside apartment building
Police in Riverside say three people were stabbed and a fourth shot in an altercation Wednesday night at an apartment complex.
KMBC.com
MSHP investigating fatal crash involving two semi-trucks in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says its troopers are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning on westbound I-70. The crash reportedly occurred in Lafayette County near mile marker 41. MSHP says the deadly incident involved two semi-trucks. Traffic was diverted at Route H onto the...
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
New Riverside Red X building opening later this month
The new building for Riverside, Missouri's Red X store will be open for business on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
KMBC.com
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
