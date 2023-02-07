Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder open to two-fight series against Francis Ngannou with boxing and MMA
Former boxing heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) is eyeing the baddest man on the planet and the hottest free agent in combat sports. That man is former UFC heavyweight champion and current top ranked heavyweight in the world Francis Ngannou (17-3). Ngannou recently split from the UFC after the two...
UFC 284 Main Event Preview: Islam Makhachev – Alexander Volkanovski
Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 284, we will see history. For the first time in the history of the promotion, their top ranked pound-for-pound fighter will take on the second ranked pound-for-pound fighter in a champion versus champion showcase. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) is looking for double champ status as he takes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1).
