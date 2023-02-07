Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to enter the Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes
Metroid Prime Remastered was shadow-dropped during the February Nintendo Direct, giving Metroid fans a modern look at one of the best Metroid games. Alongside this, Nintendo is holding a Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes where ten lucky winners will get physical swag. This may leave you wondering how to enter the Metroid Prime sweepstakes.
progameguides.com
Dragon’s Bane – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
Dragon's Bane is a four-star polearm in Genshin Impact's Kunwu weapon series, which primarily offers passives that increase damage against opponents inflicted with particular elements. Since this polearm has an Elemental Mastery substat and a niche passive, it's not the most versatile choice. However, it can perform well when wielded by the right character.
progameguides.com
Lithic Blade – How to get, Ascension, stats, and who can use it in Genshin Impact
The Lithic Blade is a four-star claymore in Genshin Impact's Lithic weapon series. It shares the same passive as the Lithic Spear, making it a niche pick that only benefits DPS units in Liyue-oriented teams. How to get Lithic Blade in Genshin Impact. Lithic Blade is a standard banner weapon,...
progameguides.com
The Division 2 could be down for the count thanks to a bad update
Fans of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 have been enduring a tough week. The looter shooter experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to being released on Steam in mid-January, but new and old players are being hit with issue after issue since. The Division 2 is almost entirely broken. Season...
Comments / 0