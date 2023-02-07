ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.1 WIKY

FBI says Chinese balloon analysis effort is in early stages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The FBI has only recovered very limited physical evidence from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down into the ocean on Saturday, and it has not yet been able to get enough information to assess its capabilities, senior bureau officials familiar with the operation said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy